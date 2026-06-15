Chipmakers, AI Stocks Rally as Tensions Ease

Key Moments
- U.S. equity futures advanced, with Nasdaq 100 Futures rising 2.1% as technology and AI-related stocks strengthened.
- Micron Technology surged nearly 7.9% in premarket trading after multiple analysts sharply raised their price targets.
- Traws Pharma slumped 16.4% following a negative regulatory review that delayed a key Phase 2a influenza study.
Index Futures Jump on Preliminary U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement
U.S. stock index futures traded significantly higher on Monday after Washington and Tehran confirmed a preliminary peace agreement intended to end their conflict and reopen major Middle Eastern shipping lanes.
By 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT), S&P 500 Futures had risen 1.2%, Nasdaq 100 Futures had climbed 2.1%, and Dow Jones Futures were up 0.9%.
Technology and Crypto-Linked Names Lead Early Gains
Technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks stood out among premarket movers, while companies with exposure to cryptocurrencies also advanced as Bitcoin prices moved higher.
|Company
|Ticker / Exchange
|Premarket Move
|Key Driver
|ON Semiconductor Corporation
|ON (NASDAQ:ON)
|+4.8%
|Citi 90-day catalyst watch; Neutral rating and $120 price target reaffirmed
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU (NASDAQ:MU)
|+7.9% (nearly)
|Multiple Wall Street firms sharply lifted price targets amid optimism on earnings outlook
|Nebius Group NV
|NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS)
|+8.8%
|Upcoming addition to the Nasdaq-100 index before the open on June 22
|Strategy Inc
|MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR)
|+5.3%
|Support from higher Bitcoin prices and ongoing backing for its Bitcoin acquisition strategy
|Traws Pharma Inc
|TRAW (NASDAQ:TRAW)
|-16.4%
|Negative U.K. regulatory review postponing a key Phase 2a influenza challenge study
Analyst Activity Boosts ON Semiconductor and Micron
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) gained 4.8% after Citi added the stock to a 90-day catalyst watch list. The firm kept a Neutral stance and a $120 price target, highlighting the potential for short-term developments to influence the share price.
Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) rallied nearly 7.9% in response to substantial target price hikes from several Wall Street analysts. TD Cowen boosted its target to $1,500 from $660, while RBC increased its target to $1,200 from $525, signaling increased confidence in the memory chipmaker’s earnings prospects.
Nebius Climbs Ahead of Nasdaq-100 Inclusion
Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) advanced 8.8% as traders positioned ahead of the stock’s entry into the Nasdaq-100 index. The company is scheduled to join the benchmark before the open on June 22 as part of Nasdaq’s quarterly reconstitution, a change that is expected to spur demand from passive funds that track the index.
Bitcoin-Exposed Strategy Inc Rises
Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) added 5.3%, supported by an upswing in Bitcoin prices following reports of progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations. The company also continued to draw investor interest in its Bitcoin acquisition approach, having recently used proceeds from a share sale to purchase additional cryptocurrency holdings.
Traws Pharma Slides on Regulatory Setback
Traws Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:TRAW) dropped 16.4% after the company reported that the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued a negative assessment of its Phase 2a influenza challenge study. As a result, the firm was forced to delay a pivotal trial for its lead antiviral candidate, tivoxavir marboxil.