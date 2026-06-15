Chipmakers, AI Stocks Rally as Tensions Ease

Key Moments

U.S. equity futures advanced, with Nasdaq 100 Futures rising 2.1% as technology and AI-related stocks strengthened.

Micron Technology surged nearly 7.9% in premarket trading after multiple analysts sharply raised their price targets.

Traws Pharma slumped 16.4% following a negative regulatory review that delayed a key Phase 2a influenza study.

Index Futures Jump on Preliminary U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement

U.S. stock index futures traded significantly higher on Monday after Washington and Tehran confirmed a preliminary peace agreement intended to end their conflict and reopen major Middle Eastern shipping lanes.

By 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT), S&P 500 Futures had risen 1.2%, Nasdaq 100 Futures had climbed 2.1%, and Dow Jones Futures were up 0.9%.

Technology and Crypto-Linked Names Lead Early Gains

Technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks stood out among premarket movers, while companies with exposure to cryptocurrencies also advanced as Bitcoin prices moved higher.

Company Ticker / Exchange Premarket Move Key Driver ON Semiconductor Corporation ON (NASDAQ:ON) +4.8% Citi 90-day catalyst watch; Neutral rating and $120 price target reaffirmed Micron Technology Inc MU (NASDAQ:MU) +7.9% (nearly) Multiple Wall Street firms sharply lifted price targets amid optimism on earnings outlook Nebius Group NV NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS) +8.8% Upcoming addition to the Nasdaq-100 index before the open on June 22 Strategy Inc MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR) +5.3% Support from higher Bitcoin prices and ongoing backing for its Bitcoin acquisition strategy Traws Pharma Inc TRAW (NASDAQ:TRAW) -16.4% Negative U.K. regulatory review postponing a key Phase 2a influenza challenge study

Analyst Activity Boosts ON Semiconductor and Micron

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) gained 4.8% after Citi added the stock to a 90-day catalyst watch list. The firm kept a Neutral stance and a $120 price target, highlighting the potential for short-term developments to influence the share price.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) rallied nearly 7.9% in response to substantial target price hikes from several Wall Street analysts. TD Cowen boosted its target to $1,500 from $660, while RBC increased its target to $1,200 from $525, signaling increased confidence in the memory chipmaker’s earnings prospects.

Nebius Climbs Ahead of Nasdaq-100 Inclusion

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) advanced 8.8% as traders positioned ahead of the stock’s entry into the Nasdaq-100 index. The company is scheduled to join the benchmark before the open on June 22 as part of Nasdaq’s quarterly reconstitution, a change that is expected to spur demand from passive funds that track the index.

Bitcoin-Exposed Strategy Inc Rises

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) added 5.3%, supported by an upswing in Bitcoin prices following reports of progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations. The company also continued to draw investor interest in its Bitcoin acquisition approach, having recently used proceeds from a share sale to purchase additional cryptocurrency holdings.

Traws Pharma Slides on Regulatory Setback

Traws Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:TRAW) dropped 16.4% after the company reported that the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued a negative assessment of its Phase 2a influenza challenge study. As a result, the firm was forced to delay a pivotal trial for its lead antiviral candidate, tivoxavir marboxil.