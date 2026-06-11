Nvidia Deepens Healthcare Push With Abridge AI Partnership

Key Moments

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) entered into a partnership with Abridge to develop a healthcare-focused artificial intelligence model.

The new model targets clinical conversations and will be deployed exclusively on Abridge’s platform to aid decision support and documentation.

Nvidia plans to train the model with its Nemotron suite of open models, while maintaining an investment stake in Abridge.

Strategic Collaboration Targets Clinical Workflows

Investing.com – Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has formed a partnership with Abridge to build an artificial intelligence model tailored specifically for healthcare use, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Abridge develops an AI-powered note-taking tool used by physicians.

The companies said the new model will be centered on clinical conversations and will operate solely inside Abridge’s platform. The technology is intended to support functions such as clinical decision support and documentation. Nvidia also holds an equity stake in Abridge.

Model Development Using Nemotron Suite

Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, said the model will be trained using Nvidia’s Nemotron collection of open models. These open models are generally accessible for users to download and adapt at no cost, but they are distinct from open-source models, which grant full visibility into the training data and underlying code.

“There’s an opportunity now to take these models and adapt them with this clinical intelligence at a much earlier stage of model development,” Powell said.

Overview of the Nvidia-Abridge Initiative

Aspect Details Companies involved Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Abridge Primary objective Develop an AI model for healthcare applications focused on clinical conversations Platform usage Model to be used exclusively within Abridge’s platform Key use cases Clinical decision support and documentation Training technology Nvidia’s Nemotron suite of open models Ownership link Nvidia holds an investment stake in Abridge

AI Investment Momentum in Healthcare

According to the report, technology companies and AI laboratories have been stepping up their commitments in the intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence.