Heightened Iran Tensions Push Brent Crude Toward USD 95

Key Moments

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and reported firing on two ships, while U.S. officials said commercial traffic continued.

Brent crude climbed toward USD 95/bbl as markets reacted to new U.S. strikes in Iran and reported Iranian drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases.

Despite the geopolitical escalation, overnight oil price movements remained relatively contained, with Brent crude edging higher.

Strait of Hormuz Flashpoint Supports Oil Prices

Danske Research Team reports that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and has indicated that vessels attempting passage could be targeted. According to the report, Iran stated that two ships were fired upon. At the same time, U.S. Central Command noted that commercial ships “was continuing to transit in and out of the Strait”.

These developments have underpinned a move higher in the oil market, with Brent crude advancing toward USD 95/bbl.

Military Actions and Escalating Rhetoric

The research note highlights that “the US launched new strikes on Iranian military assets inside Iran, Iran claimed drone and missile attacks on multiple US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.”

Further escalation was described in the commentary: “Trump grew tired of waiting for his ‘deal’ and has ordered new strikes against ‘multiple’ targets in Iran overnight. In an interview following the strikes, Trump also added that the attacks would continue should a deal not be reached today. According to state-run TV in Iran, the Strait of Hormuz has been completely closed in response.”

Market Reaction in Brent Crude

Oil markets responded to the increased geopolitical risk. As stated in the note, “Oil prices rose on the news, with Brent crude almost at USD 95/bbl.” The research team also observed that “Despite this escalation, price action through the night has been relatively modest although Brent crude is moving higher.”

Key Developments and Market Impact