Sterling Steady as Traders Await UK Data and BoE

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades slightly higher, with the British pound outperforming most G10 currencies except CAD and NOK.

Investors focus on upcoming UK trade and industrial production figures ahead of the June 18 BoE meeting, with rate expectations described as stalled.

Scotiabank highlights a near-term GBP/USD range of 1.3350-1.3450, with resistance around the 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

Sterling Outperforms Most G10 Peers

Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report that GBP/USD is trading modestly higher, with the British pound outperforming most of its G10 counterparts, with the exception of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and Norwegian Krone (NOK). The move comes as market participants await upcoming UK economic releases ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) decision on June 18.

According to the strategists,

“the pound is also entering Wednesday’s NA session with a fractional 0.1% gain as it outperforms all of the G10 currencies with the exception of the CAD and NOK.”

Focus on UK Data Ahead of June 18 BoE Meeting

The report notes that fundamental news flow has been relatively light, with attention turning to the next set of UK indicators. Osborne and Theoret emphasize that

“Fundamental releases have been limited and all eyes are on Friday’s trade and industrial production figures, some of the last major data points scheduled ahead of the June 18 BoE meeting.”

In their assessment, the recent improvement in interest rate expectations for the UK has faded. As they state,

“The recent recovery in rate expectations looks to have stalled, and yield spreads have stabilized, offering little in terms of near-term directional risk (fundamentally) for the GBP.”

Political Risk and Market Sentiment

The strategists also flag a deterioration in sentiment and a rise in domestic political risk. They comment that

“Sentiment has deteriorated somewhat over the past week or so, and political risk is elevated into the June 18 by-election for potential Labour leader Andy Burnham’s constituency.”

Technical Outlook: Range-Bound Trading and Key Levels

From a technical perspective, Scotiabank highlights specific levels that may constrain short-term moves in GBP/USD. They indicate that near-term upside could be capped around important moving averages and that trading is expected to remain within a tight band.

Osborne and Theoret write that

“Near-term gains may find resistance around the 200 day MA at 1.3420 and above the 50 day MA at 1.3461. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3350 and 1.3450.”

Indicator / Level Value Comment GBP/USD intraday gain 0.1% Fractional advance entering Wednesday’s NA session 200-day moving average 1.3420 Highlighted as potential resistance 50-day moving average 1.3461 Additional resistance level above 200-day MA Near-term trading range 1.3350-1.3450 Scotiabank’s projected band for GBP/USD

Momentum Signals and Candlestick Pattern

The strategists characterize the technical stance as leaning bearish to neutral. They observe that momentum has shifted away from recent lows, with the relative strength index (RSI) moving back toward a more balanced reading.

They note,

“Bearish/neutral – the RSI has once again come off its lows and is once again returning to the neutral threshold at 50. Recent price action has offered a potential ‘morning star’ reversal candle formed by Friday’s decline, Monday’s doji, and Tuesday’s solid up day.”

The analysis reflects Scotiabank’s view that, with limited fresh fundamental catalysts and political risks in focus, GBP/USD may remain confined within the identified range until clearer signals emerge from upcoming UK data and the June 18 BoE meeting.