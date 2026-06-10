Dollar Gains on Swiss Franc Amid Risk and Policy Focus

Key Moments

USD/CHF extends its advance for a fourth straight session, trading near 0.7990 during Asian hours on Wednesday.

Renewed Middle East tensions, including a drone attack by Iran’s IRGC on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, are supporting safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.

Soft Swiss inflation at 0.6% for May reinforces expectations that the SNB will keep its benchmark rate at 0% through 2026.

Safe-Haven Flows Favor USD as Middle East Tensions Escalate

USD/CHF continued its upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 0.7990 during Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may rise further as investors seek safety, with demand tilting toward the US Dollar (USD) amid renewed geopolitical strains in the Middle East.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it carried out a drone attack on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes in Iran. The IRGC warned of “a more severe response” if what it describes as US “aggression” persists.

Earlier, the United States launched a third round of retaliatory strikes on Iranian coastal positions on Wednesday after Iran fired at least three ballistic missiles from Isfahan. These actions followed an initial wave of US strikes on Tuesday, which Washington characterized as a proportional response to Iran shooting down a US helicopter gunship near the Strait of Hormuz.

Inflation and Rate Expectations Support the US Dollar

Uncertainty around a potential Middle East peace deal continues to stoke concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates, which could underpin the Greenback. Stronger-than-anticipated US May employment data have strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may raise rates this year.

Muted Swiss Inflation Anchors SNB Policy Outlook

On the Swiss side, inflation data have contributed to a subdued outlook for the Swiss Franc (CHF). Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index registered 0.6% for May, below the 0.8% consensus forecast. This softer reading has effectively tempered any immediate expectations for rate hikes by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Despite the modest year-over-year increase, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel reassured markets that medium-term inflationary pressures remain entirely stable. In light of this relatively mild inflation backdrop, investors widely anticipate that the SNB will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0% through 2026.

Indicator / Event Details USD/CHF price action Extends gains for fourth day, trades around 0.7990 in Asian hours on Wednesday Key geopolitical development IRGC drone attack on US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in response to US strikes in Iran US military response Third wave of US strikes on Iranian coastal targets after ballistic missile launches from Isfahan Swiss CPI (May) 0.6%, below 0.8% consensus SNB policy expectation Benchmark rate seen remaining at 0% through 2026

Swiss Franc: Structure of a Safe-Haven Currency

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most traded currencies worldwide, with trading volumes far exceeding the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is influenced by overall market sentiment, Switzerland’s economic backdrop, and policy decisions by the Swiss National Bank, among other drivers.

Between 2011 and 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of this peg triggered an appreciation of more than 20% in the Franc, causing significant dislocation in markets. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF remains closely tied to the Euro’s performance, reflecting Switzerland’s high economic dependence on the neighboring Eurozone.

Why Investors Turn to the Swiss Franc in Turbulent Times

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset that investors tend to favor during periods of market stress. This perception is rooted in Switzerland’s stable economy, strong export base, substantial central bank reserves, and longstanding political neutrality in global conflicts. These characteristics make CHF an appealing refuge when risk appetite deteriorates, typically supporting its value against currencies considered more vulnerable.

Impact of SNB Decisions on CHF

The Swiss National Bank meets quarterly to set monetary policy, targeting an annual inflation rate below 2%. When inflation is above target or expected to stay above target, the SNB may raise its policy rate to restrain price growth. Higher interest rates generally bolster CHF by improving returns for investors. Conversely, lower rates tend to weigh on the currency.

Role of Swiss Economic Data in Currency Moves

Macroeconomic releases from Switzerland are key inputs for assessing the health of the economy and can significantly influence CHF. While the Swiss economy is typically stable, any abrupt shifts in growth, inflation, the current account balance, or the SNB’s currency reserves can trigger notable moves in the Franc. Robust growth, low unemployment, and strong confidence are generally supportive for CHF, whereas signs of weakening momentum often pressure the currency.

Eurozone Policy as a Critical External Driver

As a small and highly open economy, Switzerland is deeply integrated with the Eurozone. The broader European Union is its primary economic partner and an important political counterpart, making Eurozone macroeconomic and monetary stability crucial for Switzerland and for CHF. Due to this tight linkage, some models indicate that the correlation between the Euro and the Swiss Franc exceeds 90%, suggesting near-perfect co-movement in their fortunes.