Micron Rallies on AI Memory Optimism, Analyst Upgrades

Key Moments

Micron Technology shares rise 4.4% in pre-market trading, extending a rebound across AI-focused chip stocks.

Multiple Wall Street firms significantly increase price targets on Micron, citing tightening memory supply and robust demand through 2028.

Gains come ahead of Micron’s June 24 fiscal Q3 earnings release, for which the company has guided to $33.5 billion in revenue.

AI Memory Partnership Sparks Sector Rebound

Micron Technology stock is trading 4.4% higher in the pre-market session, building on a recovery in the broader semiconductor space that started Monday. The renewed strength follows the announcement of a multi-year strategic collaboration between Nvidia and SK Hynix to design and develop next-generation AI memory products.

The partnership covers a wide range of platforms, including Vera Rubin supercomputers, RTX Spark PCs, and Jetson Thor robotics systems. The expansion of this AI memory roadmap is fueling expectations for increased demand across the memory supply chain.

Micron is positioned as a clear beneficiary. The company has received official certification as an HBM4 supplier for Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, and its entire high-bandwidth memory output for the rest of fiscal 2026 is already locked in under long-term contracts. This has reinforced the view that Micron sits at the center of the current AI-driven memory investment cycle.

Analysts Lift Targets Aggressively

Investor enthusiasm is also being driven by a wave of bullish analyst actions targeting Micron’s stock.

Firm Analyst / Detail New Price Target Previous Price Target Rating / Rationale Cantor Fitzgerald C.J. Muse $1,500 $700 Overweight; expects memory chips to remain undersupplied through 2028 Wells Fargo Not specified $1,220 $550 Overweight Goldman Sachs Not specified $900 (12-month) $400 Cites tightening supply and strong memory demand; raises 2026-2027 revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates by an average of 28% and 36%

Goldman Sachs highlighted increasingly constrained supply conditions and accelerating demand for memory chips, and raised its revenue and non-GAAP EPS projections for Micron by an average of 28% and 36% for 2026 and 2027. Cantor Fitzgerald’s C.J. Muse maintained an Overweight rating while more than doubling his price target, arguing that the memory market will remain undersupplied through 2028. Wells Fargo also reiterated an Overweight stance alongside its sizable target increase.

Sentiment received an additional lift from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who described the current phase of the industry by stating that the sector is still at the outset of the AI revolution.

Supportive Market Backdrop and Sector Participation

The broader equity environment is providing a modest tailwind. The NASDAQ is up 0.9% and the S&P 500 is higher by 0.3% as trading develops, helping to stabilize risk appetite following recent volatility in technology shares.

Chip stocks are recovering from a sharp, single-session selloff in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index last Friday. That decline followed a stronger-than-expected May payrolls report that intensified concerns about potential interest rate hikes and triggered widespread risk reduction across the semiconductor space.

Other memory and storage companies are also moving higher in pre-market dealings, including Western Digital, Seagate, and SanDisk. Their participation underscores that the bounce reflects a broader sector re-rating, not just a company-specific move in Micron.

Positioning Ahead of Micron’s Earnings

Several factors are converging to push Micron’s stock higher ahead of the company’s next quarterly report. The Nvidia-SK Hynix alliance has renewed confidence in the durability of AI-related memory demand. At the same time, a series of sharp upward price target revisions and an oversold technical backdrop after last week’s pullback are supporting fresh buying interest.

These dynamics are unfolding in the run-up to Micron’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report scheduled for June 24. For that period, the company has guided to record revenue of $33.5 billion, a figure that investors will scrutinize closely in light of the heightened expectations surrounding AI memory growth.