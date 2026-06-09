EUR/CHF Near Key Technical Barrier as Selling Eases

Key Moments

EUR/CHF has established a higher low near 0.9090 compared with March’s trough around 0.8980, indicating waning downside pressure.

The cross is moving toward the confluence of its 200-day moving average and a multi-year descending trendline in the 0.9240-0.9265 area.

Societe Generale identifies 0.9090 as a pivotal support level if EUR/CHF fails to break and hold above the 0.9240/0.9265 resistance band.

Technical Setup: Higher Low Signals Momentum Shift

Societe Generale’s Kenneth Broux and his team observe that EUR/CHF has recently formed a higher low in the vicinity of 0.9090, compared with the low near 0.8980 seen in March. They interpret this pattern as an early indication that downward momentum in the cross has started to diminish.

Key Resistance Cluster: 200-Day Moving Average and Trendline

According to the analysts, EUR/CHF is moving toward a key technical zone where its 200-day moving average converges with a multi-year descending trendline, both located around 0.9240/0.9265. They emphasize that previous rebounds in the pair have consistently stalled near this moving average, underscoring the importance of this area as a major resistance cluster.

Technical Level Price Area Significance Recent higher low 0.9090 Signals reduced downside momentum March low 0.8980 Previous key trough 200-day moving average / multi-year trendline 0.9240/0.9265 Major resistance zone where prior rallies have faded

Outlook: Critical Break or Decline Extension

The Societe Generale team highlights that the ability of EUR/CHF to clear and hold above the 0.9240/0.9265 band will be decisive. They note that repeated failures in this region make a sustained breakout particularly significant for the technical outlook.

They also caution that an inability to overcome this resistance area could see the broader downtrend reassert itself, with the recent pivot low at 0.9090 acting as a crucial support level for the cross.

Analysts’ Commentary

“EUR/CHF carved out a higher low around 0.9090, than the one achieved in March near 0.8980 highlighting early signals of reduction in downward momentum.”

“It is approaching both its 200-DMA and a multi-year descending trendline around 0.9240/0.9265.”

“Previous bounce attempts have stalled near this MA, making it important to assess whether EUR/CHF can establish above this zone.”

“Failure to cross 0.9240/0.9265 could result in continuation of the decline. The recent pivot low of 0.9090 is a crucial support.”