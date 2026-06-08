Colder Weather Boosts April Rebound in EU Gas Demand

Key Moments

EU natural gas use rose 2.8% year-on-year in April to 23 billion cubic meters.

U.S. gas use fell 1.6% year-on-year to 65.5 billion cubic meters in the same month.

The GECF linked EU demand growth to colder weather. It linked U.S. decline to weaker industry.

EU Gas Demand Rises in April

Natural gas use in the European Union increased by 2.8% in April. It reached 23 billion cubic meters. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) reported this data via APA-Economics.

Colder weather drove this increase. Households used more gas for heating. As a result, total demand moved higher across many parts of Europe.

U.S. Demand Moves Lower

In contrast, the United States saw lower gas demand. Consumption fell by 1.6% year-on-year in April. It dropped to 65.5 billion cubic meters.

The GECF said weaker industrial activity caused the decline. Manufacturing and production demand slowed during the period.

As a result, seasonal demand trends shifted between the two regions.

Comparison of Regional Demand

Region Month Change (YoY) Consumption European Union April +2.8% 23 bcm United States April -1.6% 65.5 bcm

Background: Azerbaijani Gas to Europe

Azerbaijani gas began flowing to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.

The pipeline supports Europe’s energy supply mix. It also helps diversify gas imports away from traditional sources.