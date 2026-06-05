Gold Falls as US Jobs Report, Mideast Risks Loom

Key Moments

Gold (XAU/USD) trades near $4,463, down 0.26%, as investors await the US May jobs report.

Meanwhile, stalled US-Iran talks and Middle East tensions are supporting the US Dollar and Treasury yields.

Markets expect 85K new jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is forecast to remain at 4.3%.

Gold Eases Ahead of Key US Jobs Report

Gold (XAU/USD) trades near $4,463 on Friday, down 0.26% on the day. Investors are reducing positions ahead of the US May employment report.

The precious metal remains volatile. On one hand, geopolitical tensions support safe-haven demand. On the other hand, uncertainty over US interest rates continues to pressure prices.

As a result, traders are taking a cautious approach before the release of key labor market data.

Middle East Tensions Support the Dollar

Market sentiment remains fragile as negotiations between the United States and Iran show little progress. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this week that talks had not produced meaningful results.

He also warned that further military escalation could reignite the conflict. However, US President Donald Trump said negotiations are entering their final stages.

Meanwhile, concerns about potential energy supply disruptions continue to fuel inflation fears. According to TD Securities strategist Bart Melek, rising inflation expectations have pushed Treasury yields higher.

Consequently, the US Dollar has remained firm. This creates a challenge for Gold because the metal does not generate income and often struggles when yields rise.

Attention Turns to Nonfarm Payrolls

While geopolitical developments remain important, investors are now focused on the US May employment report. The data could provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to increase by 85K in May. That would be lower than April’s 115K gain. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to stay at 4.3%.

If job growth exceeds expectations, the US Dollar could strengthen further. In turn, Gold prices may face additional pressure.

However, weaker labor data could support Gold by boosting expectations for a more accommodative Fed stance.

US Labor Indicator April May Consensus Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) 115K 85K Unemployment Rate 4.3% 4.3%

Safe-Haven Demand Competes With Yield Pressure

Despite recent weakness, Gold continues to attract some safe-haven buying. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East keep geopolitical risks elevated.

However, higher Treasury yields and a stronger US Dollar remain important headwinds. Therefore, traders are likely to stay cautious until the jobs report provides more clarity.

For now, Gold remains caught between safe-haven demand and rising yield pressure. As a result, the labor market data could become the key driver of short-term price action.