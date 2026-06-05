GBP/JPY Advances as Buyers Defend Key Support Zone

Key Moments

GBP/JPY moved back above 215.00 after rebounding from a session low at 214.59.

The Yen stayed under pressure despite repeated Japanese intervention warnings and expectations of a BoJ rate hike.

Upside targets include 215.15, 215.55, and 216.60, while support is located around 214.70, 214.35, and 213.30.

Yen Weakness Fuels Ongoing GBP/JPY Upswing

GBP/JPY climbed back above the 215.00 handle after finding support near the 214.60 region, with the cross trading around 215.04 at the time of writing. The move higher from the intraday low at 214.59 keeps the pair on course to extend a rally that has been unfolding over the past three weeks.

The Japanese Yen’s earlier attempt to recover during Friday’s Asian session faded quickly, allowing the British Pound to recoup losses. As a result, the cross has revisited territory beyond 215.00, reinforcing the ongoing bullish tone in the pair.

Policy Warnings Fail to Halt Yen Slide

The Yen remained on the defensive even after a series of signals from Japanese officials about possible currency intervention and speculation around an upcoming Bank of Japan rate increase. Gains that followed an alleged intervention on April 30 have largely been surrendered.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Takayama reiterated on Friday that authorities in Tokyo stand ready to take decisive action against excessive volatility. This was the latest in a string of warnings issued during the week, but they have had limited impact on stemming Yen weakness so far.

Pressure on the currency has been compounded by relatively low yields on Japanese Government Bonds and concerns about how elevated Oil prices may affect Japan’s economy. Hawkish remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuho Ueda, who has emphasized the central bank’s focus on inflation in its policy approach, have not translated into a sustained lift for the Yen.

Technical Picture: Uptrend Intact as Buyers Support Dips

From a technical standpoint, GBP/JPY is maintaining a constructive bullish bias as it holds above an ascending trendline drawn from the mid-May lows. On the 4-hour chart, momentum signals are modestly positive: the 14-period Relative Strength Index is approaching the 60 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator remains slightly below zero.

On the upside, immediate resistance is anticipated near Thursday’s peak around 215.15, followed by the weekly high in the 215.55 zone. A break above these levels would bring the April 30 high at 216.60 into focus.

On the downside, initial support is seen near the trendline around 214.70, with additional backing at the prior congestion floor near 214.35. A sustained move below these areas would open the path toward the May 21 and May 28 lows around 213.30.

GBP/JPY Technical Levels Price Area Role 216.60 April 30 high Resistance 215.55 Weekly top Resistance 215.15 Thursday’s high Resistance 215.04 Current trading level – 214.70 Trendline area Support 214.35 Former congestion floor Support 213.30 May 21 and 28 lows Support

This article was corrected on June 5 at 08:16 GMT to clarify that GBP/JPY dips are attracting buyers, not sellers, as was previously stated.

Japanese Yen: Core Drivers and Market Role

The Japanese Yen is among the most actively traded currencies globally. Its valuation is primarily influenced by the performance of Japan’s economy and, more specifically, by Bank of Japan policy, the spread between Japanese and U.S. government bond yields, and prevailing risk sentiment in financial markets, among other elements.

Bank of Japan Policy and Yield Differentials

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its decisions play a central role for the Yen. The central bank has at times intervened directly in foreign exchange markets, typically seeking to weaken the Yen, although such actions are limited by political considerations involving key trading partners.

The BoJ’s ultra-loose policy stance from 2013 to 2024 contributed to Yen depreciation against major counterparts as policy divergence with other central banks widened. More recently, the gradual rollback of that ultra-loose approach has provided some support to the currency.

The policy gap with other central banks, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve, has been reflected in the spread between 10-year U.S. and Japanese government bond yields. The earlier BoJ commitment to very accommodative policy widened this differential and tended to favor the U.S. Dollar over the Yen. The 2024 decision to slowly move away from that stance, combined with rate cuts by some other major central banks, has started to narrow this spread.

Safe-Haven Status and Risk Sentiment

The Yen is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency. During episodes of market stress, investors often increase exposure to the Yen due to its perceived stability and reliability. Periods of turbulence therefore tend to boost the Yen’s value relative to currencies seen as carrying higher risk.