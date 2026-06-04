Xos Shares Fall After $6M Direct Equity Offering

Key Moments

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) shares dropped 23.9% in premarket trading after unveiling a registered direct stock offering.

The company agreed to sell 1,090,910 common shares at $5.50 each, targeting gross proceeds of approximately $6 million.

Proceeds are earmarked for growth initiatives in power and energy storage, working capital, general corporate use, and debt repayment.

Details of the Equity Offering

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) saw its stock fall 23.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company disclosed a registered direct stock offering designed to raise about $6 million.

The Los Angeles-based producer of electric commercial vehicles has signed a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors. Under the agreement, Xos will issue 1,090,910 shares of common stock at a price of $5.50 per share.

The transaction is structured as an at-the-market offering under Nasdaq rules and is anticipated to close on or around June 5, 2026.

Key Terms of the Transaction

Item Details Issuer Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Type of offering Registered direct stock offering Number of shares 1,090,910 common shares Offering price $5.50 per share Expected gross proceeds Approximately $6 million Pricing status At-the-market under Nasdaq rules Expected closing date On or about June 5, 2026 Placement agent Roth Capital Partners (exclusive)

Planned Use of Proceeds

Xos stated that the net proceeds from the capital raise are intended to support the company’s growth strategy. This includes expanding its Power Hub and energy storage operations into grid-independent power markets that serve AI data centers and industrial facilities.

In addition, the company plans to allocate funds to working capital, general corporate purposes, and repayment of existing debt obligations.

Market Reaction and Dilution Impact

The sharp premarket decline in Xos shares aligns with a common market reaction to dilutive equity issuances. By increasing the number of shares outstanding, the new offering reduces the ownership percentage held by current shareholders.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this offering.