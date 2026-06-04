Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Xos Shares Fall After $6M Direct Equity Offering

Xos Shares Fall After $6M Direct Equity Offering

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) shares dropped 23.9% in premarket trading after unveiling a registered direct stock offering.
  • The company agreed to sell 1,090,910 common shares at $5.50 each, targeting gross proceeds of approximately $6 million.
  • Proceeds are earmarked for growth initiatives in power and energy storage, working capital, general corporate use, and debt repayment.

Details of the Equity Offering

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) saw its stock fall 23.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company disclosed a registered direct stock offering designed to raise about $6 million.

The Los Angeles-based producer of electric commercial vehicles has signed a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors. Under the agreement, Xos will issue 1,090,910 shares of common stock at a price of $5.50 per share.

The transaction is structured as an at-the-market offering under Nasdaq rules and is anticipated to close on or around June 5, 2026.

Key Terms of the Transaction

ItemDetails
IssuerXos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)
Type of offeringRegistered direct stock offering
Number of shares1,090,910 common shares
Offering price$5.50 per share
Expected gross proceedsApproximately $6 million
Pricing statusAt-the-market under Nasdaq rules
Expected closing dateOn or about June 5, 2026
Placement agentRoth Capital Partners (exclusive)

Planned Use of Proceeds

Xos stated that the net proceeds from the capital raise are intended to support the company’s growth strategy. This includes expanding its Power Hub and energy storage operations into grid-independent power markets that serve AI data centers and industrial facilities.

In addition, the company plans to allocate funds to working capital, general corporate purposes, and repayment of existing debt obligations.

Market Reaction and Dilution Impact

The sharp premarket decline in Xos shares aligns with a common market reaction to dilutive equity issuances. By increasing the number of shares outstanding, the new offering reduces the ownership percentage held by current shareholders.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this offering.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • EUR/USD hits one-week highs on PBOC Governor remarksEUR/USD hits one-week highs on PBOC Governor remarks EUR/USD hit a one-week high after the statement of the Governor of Peoples Bank of China (PBOC), Zhou Xiaochuan, made in Beijing earlier today.The EUR/USD reached a session high at 1.3571 at 8:25 GMT, gaining 0.39% on a daily basis. […]
  • ING Warns of Prolonged Tightness in Energy MarketsING Warns of Prolonged Tightness in Energy Markets Key Moments ING’s Warren Patterson replaces an earlier assumption of a two-week Strait of Hormuz disruption with scenarios that keep severe interruptions in place through the end of March or longer. The new base case (Scenario […]
  • Amazon Expands Logistics Platform as Transport Stocks FallAmazon Expands Logistics Platform as Transport Stocks Fall Key Moments Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) introduced Amazon Supply Chain Services, opening its logistics network to shippers beyond its marketplace sellers. Transportation equities including C.H. Robinson, RXO, GXO, Forward Air, FedEx, […]
  • PBOC Raises Yuan Fixing Slightly Against DollarPBOC Raises Yuan Fixing Slightly Against Dollar Key Moments The People's Bank of China set the USD/CNY central parity at 6.8397 for Wednesday's session. The new fixing compares with the previous day's reference rate of 6.8375. The official fixing came in above a Reuters […]
  • Goldman Sachs updates S&P 500 estimates to a new highGoldman Sachs updates S&P 500 estimates to a new high Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecast the US stock market to be going upwards for at least next two and a half years. The prediction estimates that Standard & Poor 500 Index would climb by 26% for that time to a level of 2100. Yesterday […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/AUD traded within the range of 1.4373-1.4422 and closed at 1.4384, losing 0.26% on a daily basis.At 6:49 GMT today EUR/AUD was losing 0.08% for the day to trade at 1.4370. The pair touched a daily low […]