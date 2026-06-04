USD Rises vs CAD on Policy Divide and Growth Concerns

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades near a two-week high above 1.3900 as bullish momentum persists.

Canada enters a technical recession with consecutive quarterly contractions in January-March 2026, pressuring the BoC outlook.

Geopolitical tensions and upcoming US and Canadian labor data keep investors cautious and focused on USD demand.

USD/CAD Holds Firm as Loonie Underperforms

The USD/CAD pair maintains a constructive tone, with the exchange rate pushing to a nearly two-week peak during Thursday’s Asian session. Buyers are attempting to extend gains beyond the 1.3900 level, supported by a mix of domestic Canadian weakness, central bank policy divergence, and elevated geopolitical uncertainty.

Canadian Growth Slowdown and BoC-Fed Divergence Pressure CAD

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to lag the US Dollar as investors respond to softer domestic fundamentals. The Canadian economy recorded back-to-back quarterly contractions in the January-March 2026 period, meeting the definition of a technical recession. At the same time, labor market conditions are deteriorating, with rising unemployment and weakening consumer demand.

These trends are seen as increasing the likelihood that the Bank of Canada (BoC) may tilt more dovishly. By contrast, markets are currently pricing in more than a 50% probability that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates in 2026 amid persistent inflation pressures. This widening policy gap between the BoC and the Fed is a key driver of CAD underperformance and ongoing demand for USD/CAD.

Factor Canada / BoC United States / Fed Growth backdrop Consecutive quarterly contractions in Jan-Mar 2026, technical recession Not specified in article Labor market Rising unemployment, softer consumer demand Awaiting upcoming NFP report Policy expectations Risk of more dovish BoC stance Over 50% chance of 2026 rate hike amid sticky inflation

Geopolitical Tensions Support USD but Also Bolster Oil and Limit CAD Losses

A tense geopolitical backdrop is adding another layer of support to the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal. In the latest development related to the Middle East, the US military reported on Tuesday that it had intercepted and neutralized multiple Iranian missile and drone attacks directed at regional neighbors Kuwait and Bahrain.

In addition, the absence of progress in US-Iran diplomatic talks – particularly over Tehran’s nuclear program and issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz – keeps geopolitical risks elevated. This environment has helped Crude Oil prices hold onto weekly gains accumulated over the past three sessions, offering some offsetting support to the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar and limiting deeper downside for the Loonie.

At the same time, the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is acting as a moderating factor for risk sentiment. This development helps cap the upside in the USD as a safe haven and, in turn, curbs the scope for an aggressive extension higher in USD/CAD.

Data Watch: US and Canadian Labor Reports in Focus

Market participants are showing a degree of caution as they await fresh labor market readings from both the United States and Canada on Friday. The upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release is expected to provide further clarity on the Fed’s policy trajectory, likely influencing broader USD performance.

Alongside the jobs data, evolving geopolitical headlines and movements in Crude Oil prices are set to play a key role in shaping short-term direction for USD/CAD. Despite these near-term event risks, the prevailing macro backdrop – characterized by Canadian growth concerns and a more hawkish Fed outlook relative to the BoC – suggests that the dominant bias for spot remains tilted to the upside.

Fundamental Drivers of the Canadian Dollar

The Canadian Dollar’s behavior is closely linked to several macroeconomic and policy variables. The level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada, the price of Oil, the overall health of the domestic economy, inflation trends, and Canada’s Trade Balance all play central roles in shaping CAD performance. Broader market sentiment is also important: a risk-on environment where investors seek higher-yielding assets is generally supportive for CAD, while risk-off episodes tend to weigh on the currency. Given Canada’s deep trade ties with the United States, conditions in the US economy are also a major influence.

BoC Policy Tools and Their Currency Impact

The Bank of Canada exerts its primary influence on the Canadian Dollar through its policy rate, which sets the benchmark for borrowing costs in the economy. The BoC’s mandate is to keep inflation within a 1-3% range, adjusting interest rates as needed. Relatively higher rates tend to be CAD-positive, while lower rates can be a headwind. The central bank can also deploy quantitative easing or tightening to alter credit conditions. Quantitative easing is generally negative for CAD, while quantitative tightening tends to support the currency.

Oil, Inflation, and Macro Data as CAD Catalysts

Oil prices are particularly important for CAD because petroleum is Canada’s largest export. An increase in Oil prices typically boosts demand for the Canadian Dollar and can improve the country’s Trade Balance, both of which are supportive for the currency. Conversely, falling Oil prices usually weigh on CAD.

Inflation and macroeconomic releases also play a key signaling role. In the current environment of liberalized capital flows, higher inflation often pushes central banks toward tighter policy, attracting foreign capital and supporting the domestic currency. For Canada, robust readings on indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment statistics, and consumer confidence usually bolster CAD, partly by reinforcing expectations for a stronger economy and a potentially firmer stance from the BoC. Weak data, by contrast, tends to undermine the Loonie.