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Home » Stock Market News » Meta AI Model Delayed Again for Developer Release

Meta AI Model Delayed Again for Developer Release

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has pushed back the developer release of its newest AI model several times and has not set a new launch date, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • The delay has extended to nearly two months since Meta’s AI head told developers the model would be available “soon,” the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Meta is currently testing an application programming interface for its AI with partners and had previously tied its release to the April launch of its Muse Spark model, the WSJ said.

Meta’s AI Rollout Slips Without New Target Date

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has postponed the rollout of its newest artificial intelligence model for developers several times and has yet to commit to a revised launch timeline, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the WSJ, the delay has now approached almost two months since Meta’s AI chief told developers to expect access to the new model “soon,” based on information from people described as familiar with the situation.

API Development and Testing Process

The company is working on an application programming interface to enable access to its AI capabilities, the WSJ reported. Meta told the publication that this API is currently being tested with partners, with an intention to make it available this month.

Muse Spark Launch and Initial Plans

The WSJ report stated that Meta had originally intended to introduce the API at the same time it unveiled its latest AI model, Muse Spark, in April.

Timeline Overview

EventDetails
Initial expectation for developer releaseMeta’s AI chief told developers to expect the new AI model “soon,” according to the WSJ.
Duration of delayDelay has extended to nearly two months, the WSJ reported.
Muse Spark launchMeta had planned to release the API alongside the April launch of Muse Spark, the WSJ said.
Current status of APIAPI is being tested with partners, with plans to release it this month, according to Meta’s comments to the WSJ.
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