Aussie Firms as Trade Surplus Returns, Boosting AUD/USD

Key Moments

AUD/USD traded up toward 0.7135 during Thursday’s early Asian session as the Australian Dollar advanced against the US Dollar.

Australia’s April Trade Balance moved back into surplus at $1,791M MoM, reversing a prior monthly deficit of 1,024M.

Iranian officials reported “no tangible progress” in talks to end the Middle East war, a development that can underpin safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.

Australian Dollar Edges Higher on Stronger Trade Data

The AUD/USD pair strengthened to around 0.7135 in early Asian trading on Thursday, with the Australian Dollar gaining ground against the US Dollar following the latest domestic Trade Balance release. Market attention is expected to shift to the US May Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is scheduled for Friday.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed that Australia’s Trade Balance returned to a monthly surplus of $1,791M MoM in April. The result followed a deficit of 1,024M in the prior reading, which had been revised from $1,841M.

Details of April Trade Performance

The shift back into surplus was supported by a rebound in exports. Australia’s exports rose by 7.2% MoM in April, reversing a 2.5% decline recorded a month earlier, which was revised from -2.7%. On the import side, growth moderated, with imports increasing by 0.8% MoM in April after a 12.2% gain in March, revised from 14.1%.

Indicator Period Latest Reading Previous (Revised) Trade Balance (MoM) April $1,791M surplus 1,024M deficit (revised from $1,841M) Exports (MoM) April 7.2% -2.5% (revised from -2.7%) Imports (MoM) April 0.8% 12.2% (revised from 14.1%)

A stronger Trade Balance can reflect solid export demand or underlying economic resilience. Such outcomes may encourage expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will either raise interest rates or maintain restrictive policy settings, providing support for the Australian Dollar.

Geopolitical Tensions and the US Dollar

While Australia’s trade data has lent support to the Aussie, geopolitical developments in the Middle East continue to influence broader currency markets. Heightened tensions and stalled efforts toward a US-Iran agreement can reinforce demand for safe-haven assets such as the US Dollar.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that while contact with Washington has not been cut off, negotiations to end the Middle East war had made “no tangible progress.”

Fundamental Drivers of the Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar is shaped by a combination of domestic and external factors. Central among these is the interest rate stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia, which sets the benchmark cost of funds for the banking system. This, in turn, influences borrowing costs across the economy. The RBA aims to keep inflation within a 2-3% range by adjusting rates higher or lower as needed. When Australian rates are relatively high compared to other major economies, the AUD tends to be supported, while relatively low rates can weigh on the currency. The central bank can also deploy quantitative easing or tightening to adjust credit conditions, with easing generally seen as negative for the AUD and tightening as supportive.

Australia’s resource base is another critical element, particularly the price of Iron Ore, one of the country’s largest exports. Moves in Iron Ore prices can drive shifts in demand for the AUD. Rising Iron Ore prices typically coincide with increased demand for Australian exports and can lift the currency, while falling prices can have the opposite effect. Higher Iron Ore prices can also contribute to a stronger Trade Balance, adding an additional layer of support for the AUD.

Role of China, Trade Balance, and Market Sentiment

The performance of the Chinese economy is closely watched due to China’s role as Australia’s largest trading partner. When China’s economy is expanding robustly, its demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services tends to increase, underpinning demand for the AUD. Weaker-than-expected Chinese growth can reduce that demand, pressuring the currency. Surprises – positive or negative – in Chinese growth data therefore frequently have a direct impact on AUD pairs.

The Trade Balance itself, defined as the difference between export revenues and import payments, is another important driver. When Australia consistently runs a surplus and produces exports that are in strong demand, foreign buyers must purchase AUD, which can lift its value. A persistent deficit can lead to the opposite dynamic, putting downward pressure on the currency.

Finally, overall market sentiment is a key influence. In “risk-on” environments, when investors are more comfortable seeking higher returns in riskier assets, the AUD tends to benefit. In “risk-off” episodes, when market participants favor safe-haven assets, demand for the Australian Dollar often softens in favor of currencies like the US Dollar.