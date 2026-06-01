EV Demand Boosts European Auto Sales, Lifts China Share

Key Moments

Overall registrations in the EU, Britain and EFTA increased 7% in April to 1,152,315 vehicles, leaving year-to-date volumes 4.8% above the prior year.

Electrified vehicles grew about 21% and accounted for more than two-thirds of total registrations, while petrol and diesel registrations declined about 15% and 17%, respectively.

BYD registrations jumped 114.5% to 27,008 vehicles in April, outpacing Tesla’s 46.5% increase to 10,654 units and supporting further gains by Chinese brands.

Electrified Vehicles Drive Market Expansion

Demand for electrified models maintained momentum in April, enabling Europe’s auto market to expand despite weaker interest in traditional combustion engines, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association released on Wednesday.

Combined registrations across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association reached 1,152,315 vehicles in April, a 7% increase. This pushed registrations for the January-through-April period to 4.8% above the level recorded a year earlier.

Electrified vehicles – spanning battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid models – climbed about 21% and represented more than two-thirds of all registrations. In contrast, petrol-powered cars declined about 15%, and diesel models dropped about 17%.

The data underscored ongoing evidence that policy incentives, subsidy programs and higher fuel prices are channeling demand toward lower-emission vehicles, particularly in the region’s largest markets.

Brand Performance: Tesla Recovery and Chinese Expansion

The transition toward electrified vehicles continued to reshape competitive dynamics among manufacturers.

Tesla extended its rebound for the third consecutive month. The company’s April registrations rose 46.5% to 10,654 units, reversing more than a year of declines. However, Tesla still trailed China’s BYD, which recorded a 114.5% surge in registrations to 27,008 vehicles.

Another Chinese automaker, Chery, also recorded strong advances, with registrations up about 322%. Established European groups posted mixed outcomes. Volkswagen registrations rose 3.5%, Stellantis advanced 6.7%, Bayerische Motoren Werke increased 2.4% and Mercedes-Benz gained 7%, while Renault experienced a 3.6% decline.

Manufacturer / Brand April Registration Change April Registrations (Units) Tesla +46.5% 10,654 BYD +114.5% 27,008 Chery About +322% Not specified Volkswagen +3.5% Not specified Stellantis +6.7% Not specified Bayerische Motoren Werke +2.4% Not specified Mercedes-Benz +7% Not specified Renault -3.6% Not specified

Regional Highlights for Battery-Electric Vehicles

Italy, France and Germany ranked among the strongest markets for battery-electric models during the first four months of the year. Battery-electric registrations increased about 73% in Italy, 48% in France and 41% in Germany over that period.