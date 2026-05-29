NZD/USD Rallies as RBNZ Signals Faster Rate Hikes

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades 0.55% higher near 0.5967 on Friday and has gained 2% so far this week.

The New Zealand Dollar has been the strongest major currency this week, led by notable gains against JPY.

RBNZ Governor Anna Breman signaled interest rates are likely to rise sooner and by more than previously indicated to rein in inflation.

New Zealand Dollar Advances on Hawkish RBNZ Signals

The NZD/USD pair is trading 0.55% higher near 0.5967 during the European session on Friday, bringing its weekly gain to 2%. This marks the third consecutive day of advances for the Kiwi, supported by expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will pursue an ultra-hawkish monetary policy stance to curb inflation.

NZD Performance Against Major Currencies This Week

The New Zealand Dollar has outperformed its peers this week, with the strongest move recorded against the Japanese Yen. The table below summarizes the percentage changes of the New Zealand Dollar relative to major currencies over the period, along with cross-moves between other majors.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% 0.26% 0.27% -0.00% -0.04% -1.47% -0.26% EUR 0.02% 0.31% 0.32% 0.02% -0.05% -1.45% -0.21% GBP -0.26% -0.31% -0.24% -0.30% -0.36% -1.76% -0.51% JPY -0.27% -0.32% 0.24% -0.29% -0.35% -1.77% -0.55% CAD 0.00% -0.02% 0.30% 0.29% -0.06% -1.48% -0.20% AUD 0.04% 0.05% 0.36% 0.35% 0.06% -1.40% -0.20% NZD 1.47% 1.45% 1.76% 1.77% 1.48% 1.40% 1.27% CHF 0.26% 0.21% 0.51% 0.55% 0.20% 0.20% -1.27%

The heat map reflects cross-currency percentage changes, with the base currency listed on the left and the quote currency along the top. For instance, selecting the New Zealand Dollar on the left and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column shows the performance of NZD (base)/USD (quote).

RBNZ Governor Signals Earlier and Larger Rate Increases

Earlier in the session, RBNZ Governor Anna Breman indicated that policy rates are likely to rise sooner and by more than previously signaled in order to fight inflation, according to Reuters. Breman stated, “The committee remains focused on ensuring inflation returns to target while avoiding unnecessary volatility in the economy.”

This marked the second occasion in the week that Breman underscored the need for tighter monetary conditions to moderate inflation. “Committee sees inflationary pressures going forward, agrees cash rate needs to be higher going forward,” Breman said on Wednesday after the central bank opted to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 2.25%.

Broader Market Context and US Dollar Moves

Market participants are also watching for President Donald Trump to approve the United States (US)-Iran agreement to a 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against six key peers, is trading marginally higher near 99.10.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

NZD/USD is trading around 0.5967 at press time. The pair remains above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 0.5894, which supports a constructive near-term outlook as the price continues to recover from last week’s lows.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 59, suggesting solid bullish momentum that has not yet entered overbought territory. The spot price is fluctuating around the day’s opening level.

On the downside, initial support lies at the 20-day EMA near 0.5894. A break below this level would open the door to further weakness toward the May 26 low at 0.5831. On the upside, a sustained move above the May 6 high at 0.5991 could trigger a new leg higher. Beyond that, a key resistance band is located at the February 26 high at 0.6014, followed by the February 18 high at 0.6054.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

New Zealand Dollar: Background and Dynamics

What drives the New Zealand Dollar?

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), often referred to as the Kiwi, is a widely traded currency. Its valuation is largely influenced by the strength of New Zealand’s economy and the stance of the country’s central bank. Additional important drivers include:

The performance of the Chinese economy, as China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Negative developments in China can reduce New Zealand’s exports, weighing on growth and the currency.

Dairy prices, since dairy products are New Zealand’s primary export sector. Elevated dairy prices support export revenues, which can be positive for both the economy and NZD.

How RBNZ policy decisions affect NZD

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand targets inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term, aiming to keep it close to the 2% midpoint. To achieve this, the RBNZ sets interest rates at levels it considers appropriate. When inflation is too high, the bank raises interest rates to cool the economy, which generally pushes bond yields higher and can attract foreign capital, supporting the New Zealand Dollar. Conversely, lower interest rates typically put downward pressure on NZD.

The interest rate differential between New Zealand and the United States, and how that spread is expected to evolve relative to the Federal Reserve’s policy path, is a crucial factor for the NZD/USD pair.