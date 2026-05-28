GM Recalls Nearly 2,800 Trucks Over Airbag Safety Risk

Key Moments

General Motors LLC is recalling 2,785 trucks following identification of a defect in roof rail airbag inflators.

The action covers specific Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 model-year vehicles.

Dealers are set to replace both roof rail airbag modules at no cost to affected vehicle owners.

Scope of the Recall

General Motors LLC is recalling 2,785 vehicles due to a defect in the roof rail airbag inflators, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall applies to certain 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, along with 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, GMC Sierra 2500, and Sierra 3500 vehicles.

Brand Model Model Year Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 2019 GMC Sierra 3500 2019

Details of the Airbag Inflator Defect

The issue centers on the left-side or right-side roof rail airbag inflator end cap, which may detach from the inflator. In some instances, the inflator sidewall may rupture.

If the end cap detaches or the inflator ruptures, compressed gas can escape and propel the end cap or inflator fragments into the cabin. This condition increases the risk of injury to occupants.

Remedy for Vehicle Owners

Dealers will replace both roof rail airbag modules at no cost to vehicle owners.