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Home » Stock Market News » GM Recalls Nearly 2,800 Trucks Over Airbag Safety Risk

GM Recalls Nearly 2,800 Trucks Over Airbag Safety Risk

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • General Motors LLC is recalling 2,785 trucks following identification of a defect in roof rail airbag inflators.
  • The action covers specific Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 model-year vehicles.
  • Dealers are set to replace both roof rail airbag modules at no cost to affected vehicle owners.

Scope of the Recall

General Motors LLC is recalling 2,785 vehicles due to a defect in the roof rail airbag inflators, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall applies to certain 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, along with 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, GMC Sierra 2500, and Sierra 3500 vehicles.

BrandModelModel Year
ChevroletSilverado 15002018
GMCSierra 15002018
ChevroletSilverado 25002019
ChevroletSilverado 35002019
GMCSierra 25002019
GMCSierra 35002019

Details of the Airbag Inflator Defect

The issue centers on the left-side or right-side roof rail airbag inflator end cap, which may detach from the inflator. In some instances, the inflator sidewall may rupture.

If the end cap detaches or the inflator ruptures, compressed gas can escape and propel the end cap or inflator fragments into the cabin. This condition increases the risk of injury to occupants.

Remedy for Vehicle Owners

Dealers will replace both roof rail airbag modules at no cost to vehicle owners.

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