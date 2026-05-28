Euro Edges Pound as Geopolitical Risk Hits Sentiment

Key Moments

EUR/GBP has stalled below 0.8660 after a 0.4% advance over the prior two sessions, while dips have been limited above 0.8655.

Risk appetite has weakened as tensions between the US and Iran escalate, pushing Oil prices higher and denting speculative demand for the Euro.

Expectations of further tightening by the ECB, contrasted with a stable policy outlook for the BoE, are helping to underpin the Euro against the Pound.

Euro-Pound Pair Trades Sideways Near Recent Highs

The Euro (EUR) is moving sideways against the British Pound (GBP) on Thursday, with the EUR/GBP cross unable to build on recent gains. Buyers have so far failed to secure a sustained move above 0.8660 after a 0.4% rise over the previous two days, yet selling pressure has also been limited, with the pair holding above 0.8655.

This consolidation reflects waning speculative interest in the common currency as broader market mood deteriorates and Oil prices push higher.

Risk Sentiment Hit by Renewed US-Iran Confrontations

Appetite for risk assets has weakened on Thursday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensify. Market participants are reacting to a fresh round of confrontation between the United States and Iran, which has contributed to the move higher in Oil prices and curbed demand for the Euro.

The US military carried out new strikes on Iranian military locations in the province of Bandar Abbas that, according to the US Central Command (Centcom),

“posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that they targeted US bases in the Gulf region, while authorities in Kuwait reported the interception of hostile drone and missile attacks.

Policy Divergence Between ECB and BoE Supports Euro

Despite the deterioration in risk sentiment, the Euro has remained relatively resilient against the Pound, supported by a divergence in monetary policy expectations between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).

Futures markets are currently assigning a 91% probability that the ECB will raise interest rates at its June 11 meeting, according to data from the ECB Watch Tool. In contrast, the BoE is not anticipated to adjust its policy stance in the near term, leaving UK rates unchanged for now.

On Thursday, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane cautioned that inflationary effects stemming from the US-Iran war will persist beyond the duration of the conflict and emphasized that the central bank must prevent the entrenchment of expectations that inflation will stay elevated for an extended period.

Later in the day, ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to participate in a meeting of central bankers. Market participants are expected to closely monitor her remarks for any further insight into the ECB’s policy outlook.

Factor Impact on EUR/GBP Price action Struggles to break above 0.8660, holds above 0.8655 after a 0.4% rise over two days Geopolitical backdrop US-Iran tensions and higher Oil prices weigh on risk appetite and speculative Euro demand ECB outlook Futures price in a 91% chance of a rate hike at the June 11 meeting BoE outlook Market does not expect further tightening in the near term

Central Bank Policy: Key Concepts

Central banks play a central role in managing inflation and supporting economic stability. Their actions, particularly around interest rates, can significantly influence currency markets, credit conditions, and investor sentiment.

Role and Objectives of Central Banks

Central banks are primarily tasked with maintaining price stability within a country or currency area. Economies constantly face periods of inflation, when prices for goods and services rise, and deflation, when those prices fall. Persistent increases in prices are labeled inflation, while sustained reductions in prices are referred to as deflation.

To manage these pressures, central banks adjust their policy rate in order to keep demand aligned with their inflation goals. Major central banks such as the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) aim to keep inflation close to 2%.

How Interest Rates Influence Inflation

A central bank’s main instrument for steering inflation is its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as the interest rate. At scheduled intervals, the central bank releases a policy statement announcing whether it will keep this rate unchanged or alter it, either by raising (hiking) or lowering (cutting) it, and explains the rationale behind the decision.

Commercial banks respond by adjusting their own lending and deposit rates, which affects the ease or difficulty with which households can earn returns on savings and businesses can access credit. When the central bank raises rates sharply, the move is described as monetary tightening. When it lowers rates, it engages in monetary easing.

Decision-Making and Policy Stance: Hawks vs Doves

Central banks typically operate with a degree of independence from political authorities. Members of the policy board are usually appointed after going through hearings and review processes. Each policymaker may hold distinct views on how actively the central bank should respond to inflation trends.

Officials who prefer a more accommodative stance, favoring low rates and inexpensive borrowing to stimulate growth even if inflation runs somewhat above 2%, are known as “doves.” Those who advocate for higher rates to support savers and keep inflation firmly capped near or below 2% are called “hawks.”

Leadership, Communication, and the Blackout Period

Most central banks are led by a chair or president who oversees policy meetings, works to reconcile differing views among hawks and doves, and can cast a deciding vote if the board is split evenly on a policy change. This leader also delivers key speeches outlining the current stance and future outlook for monetary policy.

Central banks attempt to guide markets in a way that avoids abrupt swings in interest rates, equities, or currencies. Policymakers generally signal their views ahead of meetings to condition expectations. However, in the days immediately preceding a policy decision and until the outcome is announced, members are typically prohibited from public commentary. This period is referred to as the blackout period.