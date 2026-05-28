Brent Crude Slips as US-Iran Deal Hopes Weigh on Risk

Key Moments

Brent crude has dropped to $94.29 per barrel, slipping below the 7 May low of $96.03 per barrel.

MUFG’s Lloyd Chan links the decline primarily to rising optimism over a potential US-Iran deal.

Uncertainty persists as reports highlight Trump’s dissatisfaction with talks and continued subdued tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent Breaks Below Earlier May Lows

MUFG’s Lloyd Chan notes that Brent crude prices have fallen to roughly $94 per barrel, breaking below previous lows seen earlier in May. According to Chan, Brent crude has “broken lower to $94.29/bbl, falling below the 7 May low of $96.03/bbl.”

Benchmark Recent Price Reference Low Reference Date Brent crude $94.29/bbl $96.03/bbl 7 May

Market Focus on US-Iran Negotiations

Chan attributes the latest leg lower in Brent largely to sentiment around ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran. He writes, “This move likely reflects growing optimism around a potential US-Iran deal.” That said, he also cautions that “there remains uncertainty of an imminent breakthrough.”

Lingering Supply-Risk Concerns

Despite the market’s apparent optimism, the article highlights signs that supply risks have not fully abated. It notes, “Reports suggest that Trump was ‘not satisfied’ with the progress of negotiations with Iran, while tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is still quite subdued.”

The combination of lower prices, hopes for a diplomatic outcome, and ongoing concerns over negotiation progress and shipping activity leaves the near-term outlook for Brent crude dependent on further developments in US-Iran talks.