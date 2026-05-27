WTI Crude Dips on US-Iran Talks, Strikes Limit Losses

Key Moments

WTI trades near $90.75 in early European hours on Wednesday after dropping below $91.00.

Renewed optimism on US-Iran ceasefire and waterway reopening pressures prices, while fresh strikes cap the downside.

Traders focus on the upcoming API report for signals on US inventory trends and demand.

WTI Holds Near $90.75 Amid Conflicting US-Iran Signals

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary US crude oil benchmark, is changing hands around $90.75 in early European trading on Wednesday. The recent decline below $91.00 follows renewed optimism over peace efforts between the United States and Iran, but the downside appears constrained as fresh US strikes on Iran have tempered hopes of a swift breakthrough in the Middle East.

In earlier sessions, signs of progress in US-Iran discussions weighed on WTI as market participants anticipated potential improvements in energy supply. US President Donald Trump said early Tuesday that negotiations with Iran to extend their ceasefire and reopen a key waterway are moving forward.

Middle East Tensions Keep Risk Premium in Focus

Despite signs of diplomatic engagement, the security outlook for the Strait of Hormuz remained uncertain after the United States and Iran exchanged strikes on Tuesday. US Central Command rejected reports indicating that its forces were escorting vessels, adding another layer of ambiguity to the situation.

Any indications that tensions in the Middle East are escalating could underpin WTI prices in the near term. The Iranian military said it retained the “legitimate and definite” right to respond to any ceasefire breaches by the United States. At the same time, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that “nations and lands of the region will no longer be a shield for American bases.”

Markets Await US Inventory Data for Demand Signals

Oil market participants are now turning their attention to the next release from the American Petroleum Institute (API), scheduled for later on Wednesday. The data will offer an updated snapshot of US crude inventory trends.

A sharper-than-anticipated drawdown in crude stockpiles would point to firmer demand and may support WTI prices. Conversely, a larger-than-expected inventory build would hint at softer demand or an oversupplied market, which could pressure prices.

Upcoming Catalyst Potential Inventory Outcome Possible Implication for WTI Price American Petroleum Institute (API) report Larger-than-expected crude draw Signals stronger demand, could lift prices American Petroleum Institute (API) report Bigger-than-estimated crude build Indicates weaker demand or excess supply, might weigh on prices

Understanding WTI Crude Oil

WTI Oil is a variety of crude oil traded on international markets. The term WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate, one of three major crude benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. It is commonly described as “light” and “sweet” due to its relatively low gravity and low sulfur content, characteristics that make it a high-quality crude that is easier to refine.

WTI is produced in the United States and transported through the Cushing hub, known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” It serves as a key reference grade for the global oil market, and its price is widely cited across financial and energy media.

Key Drivers of WTI Pricing

As with other assets, WTI prices are primarily shaped by supply and demand dynamics. Periods of robust global growth can support higher demand for crude, while weaker growth can reduce consumption. Political instability, armed conflict, and sanctions can disrupt production or exports and therefore influence supply and prices.

Decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a coalition of major oil-producing nations, are another important factor, as changes in production quotas affect global supply. In addition, the value of the US Dollar plays a role because crude is mostly traded in dollars. A weaker US Dollar can make oil more affordable for buyers using other currencies, while a stronger dollar can have the opposite effect.

Impact of Inventory Data on WTI

Weekly reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) are closely watched for clues about US crude balances. Changes in stockpiles provide insight into the relationship between supply and demand.

When inventories fall, it can indicate stronger demand and tends to support higher prices. Rising inventories can suggest an oversupplied market, pressuring prices. The API releases its data every Tuesday, followed by the EIA report the next day. The two series generally move in a similar direction, with results within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA figures are viewed as more robust because the agency is part of the US government.

Role of OPEC and OPEC+ in the Oil Market

OPEC, made up of 12 oil-producing members, sets production targets for its countries at meetings held twice a year. These decisions often influence WTI prices. Reductions in output quotas can tighten supply and push prices higher, while increases in production can ease supply constraints and weigh on prices.

The broader OPEC+ group includes ten additional non-OPEC producers, with Russia as the most prominent participant. The collective actions of OPEC and OPEC+ remain a central consideration for investors and traders assessing the outlook for WTI and the wider crude market.