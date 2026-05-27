Swiss Franc Gains as Dollar Softens on Safe-Haven Demand

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades near 0.7850 in Asian hours on Wednesday after giving back the prior session’s modest gains.

US Consumer Confidence Index slips to 93.1 in May from a revised 93.8 in April, with inflation concerns tied to the Iran conflict.

SNB reiterates its readiness to intervene in FX markets to limit excessive Swiss Franc strength, with inflation still within its target range.

Dollar Weakness Pressures USD/CHF

USD/CHF is holding recent losses and trading around 0.7850 during Asian dealings on Wednesday, after posting only slight gains in the previous session. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) edges lower, reflecting a pullback in safe-haven demand amid market optimism that the United States and Iran could still reach an agreement despite renewed tensions in the Middle East.

Market participants are dialing back some defensive positioning, which has weighed on the greenback and provided relative support to the Swiss Franc (CHF). This shift in sentiment comes as investors reassess geopolitical risks and their implications for global risk appetite.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Sentiment

Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced recent US airstrikes in the southern Hormozgan province, describing them as a gross breach of a fragile, seven-week-old ceasefire. The statement followed Iranian media reports of explosions in the area early Tuesday, after which Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that Gulf powers “will no longer shield US bases” and that the US “will no longer have a safe haven in the region.”

These developments continue to underpin geopolitical uncertainty, but hopes for potential diplomatic progress have partially tempered safe-haven inflows into the US Dollar, inadvertently supporting CHF on a relative basis.

US Consumer Confidence and Fed Outlook Under Scrutiny

Economic data from the United States has also shaped the trading backdrop. The US Consumer Confidence Index declined by 0.7 points to 93.1 in May, from an upwardly revised 93.8 in April. The drop was mainly associated with heightened inflation concerns linked to the conflict with Iran.

Although households signaled broad pessimism about current labor market conditions, they still expected an improvement by year-end. This mixed assessment of the economic outlook leaves investors closely focused on how the Federal Reserve will interpret persistent inflation pressures.

Market participants are watching for upcoming comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Governor Lisa Cook, to better understand how ongoing inflation trends might influence the future path of monetary policy. Traders are also awaiting Thursday’s release of April US Personal Consumption Expenditures data for further clues on the Fed’s reaction function.

SNB Stance and Safe-Haven Support for CHF

The Swiss Franc continues to draw support from safe-haven flows amid lingering geopolitical risks and uncertainty around global trade. At the same time, policymakers in Switzerland remain attentive to the currency’s strength.

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel recently noted that Swiss inflation is currently within the central bank’s price stability band. However, he emphasized that the SNB retains a high degree of readiness to step into foreign exchange markets if needed to prevent excessive appreciation of the Franc.