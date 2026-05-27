EV Demand Drives April Rebound in European Auto Sales

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New EU car registrations increased 5.1% year-on-year in April to 972,314 vehicles, with battery-electric models up 37.7%.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) boosted its EU registrations by 67.2% in April to 9,169 vehicles, lifting its regional market share to 0.9%.

For the first four months of 2026, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 19.7% of EU car registrations, compared with 15.3% a year earlier.

EV Segment Drives April Growth

European auto demand strengthened in April, supported by accelerating adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. According to data published on Tuesday by ACEA, new passenger car registrations across the European Union rose 5.1% from a year earlier to 972,314 units.

Battery-electric vehicle registrations expanded 37.7% during the month, significantly outpacing the broader market and underscoring the continued shift toward fully electric models within the region.

Tesla Extends Recovery in the EU

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recorded a substantial rebound in April, with EU registrations rising 67.2% year-on-year to 9,169 vehicles. This increase lifted the company’s EU market share to 0.9%, up from 0.6% in the same month a year earlier, indicating a further recovery following an extended period of weakness in its European performance.

Metric April (EU) Total new car registrations 972,314 Year-on-year change in total registrations 5.1% Battery-electric vehicle sales change 37.7% Tesla registrations 9,169 Tesla year-on-year change in registrations 67.2% Tesla EU market share 0.9% (up from 0.6%)

Chinese EV Makers Gain Ground Despite Trade Frictions

Chinese manufacturers continued to strengthen their foothold in the European EV space even as trade tensions intensified. BYD Co (HK:1211) more than doubled its EU sales in April, while Chery Automobile (HK:9973) saw registrations nearly quadruple over the same period.

SAIC Motor, which owns the MG brand, posted a 24.6% increase in April EU sales, further highlighting the growing presence of Chinese automakers in the region’s electric vehicle market.

Year-to-Date Trends in 2026

Over the first four months of 2026, EU car registrations rose 4.2%. Within that period, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 19.7% of the market, up from 15.3% a year earlier, signaling a notable rise in the share of fully electric models.

Tesla’s registrations in the EU climbed 61.7% for January through April, while BYD’s sales surged 152.9% over the same timeframe, underscoring robust momentum among leading EV-focused manufacturers.