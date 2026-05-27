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Home » Forex and Currency News » AUD/NZD Pressured as Rate Outlook Favors Kiwi

AUD/NZD Pressured as Rate Outlook Favors Kiwi

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • AUD/NZD is falling as recent Australian inflation and employment data reduce expectations for further RBA rate hikes.
  • The RBNZ’s hawkish hold contrasts with a softer RBA stance, narrowing the Australia-New Zealand rate differential that had supported AUD.
  • AUD/NZD has dropped more than 1.2% on Wednesday, with a break below 1.2130 (50dma) seen as opening the way toward 1.20.

Rate Expectations Shift Against the Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar’s recent strength against the New Zealand Dollar appears at risk as macroeconomic data and central bank expectations move in favor of the Kiwi. Softer inflation figures in Australia, combined with weaker employment data, have led market participants to dial back forecasts for additional interest rate increases from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has maintained a more hawkish tone while holding its policy rate, underpinning demand for the New Zealand Dollar. This divergence has prompted major financial institutions to anticipate a relatively weaker performance for the Australian Dollar compared with its antipodean counterpart.

The pressure on the cross has intensified, with AUD/NZD declining more than 1.2% on Wednesday – a one-day move not seen since the end of 2019.

Narrowing Yield Gap Weighs on AUD/NZD

Analysts at Societe Generale highlight that the RBA’s tightening cycle looks increasingly fatigued as domestic indicators cool, while the RBNZ has surprised markets with its hawkish inclination. This contrast is expected to compress the interest rate gap between the two economies, eroding a key source of support for the Australian Dollar versus the Kiwi.

AUD/NZD has already pulled back from a 13-year high, and the anticipated narrowing of the RBA/RBNZ rate spread is seen as a signal that the cross is likely to become cheaper. Societe Generale notes that a decisive move below 1.2130, corresponding to the 50-day moving average, would open the door to a test of 1.20.

DriverAustralia (RBA)New Zealand (RBNZ)Impact on AUD/NZD
Recent inflation and employment dataSofter inflation and underwhelming jobs dataNot specified in detailReduces RBA hike expectations, weighs on AUD
Policy stanceTightening cycle losing momentum“Hawkish holding stance”Narrowing rate differential favors NZD
Rate outlook from banksPause in hikes expectedSeen as relatively more hawkishBearish bias for AUD against NZD

Cooling Australian Inflation Gives RBA Room to Pause

Commerzbank focuses on the evolving inflation picture in Australia, arguing that the latest downside surprise in inflation supports a pause in rate increases. While trimmed-mean inflation still signals caution, the broader trend of easing price pressures offers the RBA space to hold rates steady for now.

Commerzbank notes that the RBA has already lifted its key policy rate three times in recent months. They state: “However, this morning’s inflation data confirms our assessment that a pause is now likely to follow.” This assessment effectively removes an important source of upward impetus for the Australian Dollar at a time when the RBNZ is perceived as maintaining a firmer stance.

Banks Turn More Cautious on AUD Versus NZD

Drawing on analysis from both Societe Generale and Commerzbank, institutional views converge on a more restrained or negative outlook for the Australian Dollar against the New Zealand Dollar. Societe Generale explicitly anticipates a bearish trajectory for the cross, expecting the Australian currency to lose ground as its yield edge over the Kiwi diminishes.

Commerzbank’s expectation that the RBA will effectively halt its tightening campaign for the time being reinforces this softer narrative. With reduced prospects for further rate hikes in Australia and a relatively hawkish RBNZ, the immediate momentum appears to favor the New Zealand Dollar, keeping AUD/NZD vulnerable to additional downside.

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