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Home » Stock Market News » AI Chip Rally Lifts S&P 500 to Record as Risks Reprice

AI Chip Rally Lifts S&P 500 to Record as Risks Reprice

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.61%, setting a new record and taking its year-to-date gain to 9.84%.
  • The Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped 5.53%, led by Micron, which advanced 19.3% and is up 859% over the past year.
  • Gains were concentrated in chipmakers and select cyclical sectors, while just over half of S&P 500 constituents ended lower.

Wall Street Extends Advance on AI and Iran Risk Repricing

Analysts at Deutsche Bank reported that the S&P 500 reached a new all-time high, with the move driven by renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related stocks and easing concerns around the US-Iran situation. The latest advance lifted the index by 0.61% on the day and increased its year-to-date performance to 9.84%.

According to the analysts, optimism linked to developments around Iran over the weekend helped underpin risk appetite despite remaining uncertainties. That sentiment, combined with strong demand for AI-exposed names, supported the broad U.S. equity benchmarks.

Chipmakers Dominate Market Leadership

The rally was heavily concentrated in semiconductor stocks. The Philadelphia semiconductor index surged 5.53%, significantly outpacing the broader market’s gain. The Nasdaq also moved higher, rising 1.19% alongside the strength in technology and chip-related names.

A key driver within the chip space was Micron, which saw its share price increase 19.3%. Deutsche Bank analysts highlighted that Micron is “now up an astonishing +859% over the past year.” This outsized move underscored the intensity of investor interest in AI-linked semiconductor companies.

Index / StockMoveComment
S&P 500+0.61%New record high; YTD gain at +9.84%
Philadelphia Semiconductor Index+5.53%Strong AI and chipmaker optimism
Nasdaq+1.19%Supported by tech and chip strength
Micron+19.3%Up +859% over the past year

Narrow Market Breadth Despite Index Records

Deutsche Bank pointed out that, despite headline gains, participation across the S&P 500 was limited. “Other cyclical sectors also advanced, though the breadth of the gains was fairly narrow with just over half of the S&P 500 constituents lower on the day.” This indicated that a relatively small group of large-cap leaders and cyclical names accounted for most of the upside.

Even so, the combination of AI-related momentum and a more constructive view on geopolitical risk around Iran was sufficient to drive the benchmark index to a fresh record close.

Mixed Performance Across Asia-Pacific Markets

Deutsche Bank analysts also commented on trading conditions in Asia-Pacific equity markets. “Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei (+0.71%) is higher along with the ASX (+0.28%) but the Hang Seng (-0.85%), the CSI (-0.72%), and the Shanghai Composite (-1.11%) are lower. US equity futures are fairly flat.”

The divergence across regional markets highlighted differing local dynamics, even as global investors remained focused on developments in AI, semiconductors, and shifting geopolitical risk perceptions.

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