Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Micron Jumps After UBS Backs AI-Driven Revaluation

Micron Jumps After UBS Backs AI-Driven Revaluation

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) climbed 6.3% in premarket trading to $798.37 after UBS sharply increased its price target to $1,625 from $535.
  • UBS projects earnings per share of $155, $167 and $117 for calendar years 2027, 2028 and 2029, respectively, supported by long-term supply agreements across the memory industry.
  • Mizuho reiterated its Outperform rating and $800 price target on Micron, calling the stock a Top Pick as AI-driven memory demand is seen outpacing supply through 2026-27E.

Micron Shares Jump on Aggressive UBS Price Target Hike

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares advanced 6.3% in premarket trading to $798.37 after UBS issued a bullish call on the stock, lifting its price target to $1,625 from $535. The move implies more than 100% upside from current levels and reflects UBS’s view that new long-term supply arrangements will fundamentally reshape Micron’s earnings dynamics.

In a research note, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri pointed to a structural shift in how memory is sold across the industry. According to the note, long-term agreements are now widely adopted, with as much as 30% of DDR volumes across the sector expected to be secured under contracts at prices slightly below prevailing market levels.

Shift to Long-Term Contracts Seen Transforming Earnings Profile

UBS described these enhanced contracts as spanning three to five years and incorporating fixed volume commitments alongside partially fixed pricing mechanisms. The firm argued that this framework should allow Micron to prioritize stability over short-term upside.

UBS wrote that Micron will be able to “trade some near-term revenue for demand visibility and a smoother earnings profile,” as the company locks in a significant portion of its output under these longer-dated arrangements.

MetricPrevious UBS EstimateNew UBS Estimate
2027 EPS$133$155
2028 EPS$122$167
2029 EPS$77$117

UBS now forecasts Micron will deliver earnings per share of $155, $167 and $117 for calendar years 2027, 2028 and 2029, respectively, marking a substantial upward revision from prior forecasts of $133, $122 and $77.

The firm also anticipates that Micron will produce more than $400 billion in free cash flow over that three-year span. UBS added that EPS should stay “comfortably >$100 throughout the period” even under the assumption of a moderate memory downturn in 2029.

Valuation Framework and Comparison to NVDA

UBS’s new $1,625 price target is based on approximately 15 times next-twelve-months price-to-earnings. Arcuri noted in the report that he sees “no reason why MU should trade a whole lot differently than NVDA in terms of P/E.”

UBS further highlighted that hyperscale customers have already secured about 60% to 70% of industry server DDR5 volumes under enhanced long-term supply contracts. According to the firm, this provides Micron with assured offtake for a significant share of one of its most strategically important product lines.

Mizuho Reaffirms Bullish View as AI Memory Demand Stays Tight

Separately on Tuesday, Mizuho reiterated its Outperform rating and $800 price target on Micron, maintaining the stock as a Top Pick. The firm underscored its conviction in the demand outlook, stating that “memory remains the AI backbone, with demand outstripping supply through 2026-27E.”

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh wrote, “We believe there’s no clear line of sight on when the supply-demand imbalance could end as demand durability sees secular long-term tailwinds with DRAM/NAND as key AI enablers.”

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Commodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futuresCommodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futures WTI and Brent futures were slightly higher during afternoon trade in Europe today. The conflict in Iraq, OPECs second-top oil producer, boosted prices to nine-month highs last week, and continued to support. Meanwhile, natural gas futures […]
  • Lithia Motors Inc share price slumps, cuts Q3 profit forecastLithia Motors Inc share price slumps, cuts Q3 profit forecast Lithia Motors Inc reported on Monday that Q3 earnings are expected to be below the previous forecast, but still higher compared to last year, and also tuned down its Q4 and full-year estimates.The U.S. car retailer said that it would not […]
  • US dollar retreated versus the Japanese yen, US data on the horizonUS dollar retreated versus the Japanese yen, US data on the horizon On Friday US dollar lost ground against the Japanese yen, as US currency was pressured down in expectation of the employment report from the United States. Some experts projected that it will show a slow down in the number of jobs added, as […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures steady below $1 300Gold trading outlook: futures steady below $1 300 Gold futures were little changed during early trade in Europe today. The precious metal was pressured lower last week, while stocks slumped, as the US posted mixed economic data. Fighting in Gaza continued to offer some background safe haven […]
  • US stocks rose amid debt talk progressUS stocks rose amid debt talk progress U.S. stocks advanced, pushing S&P 500 near record levels, on speculation Republicans and Democrats would reach to an agreement before the government loses its ability to borrow money in three days.The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 1,710.14 […]
  • Major and Crypto-Currencies: Pivot Levels for Monday (November 28th 2016)Major and Crypto-Currencies: Pivot Levels for Monday (November 28th 2016) Major Currency PairsUSD/CHFR1 – 1.0151 R2 – 1.0158 R3 (Range Resistance - Sell) – 1.0166 R4 (Long Breakout) – 1.0189 R5 (Breakout Target 1) - 1.0215 R6 (Breakout Target 2) - 1.0226S1 – 1.0135 S2 – 1.0128 S3 (Range […]