Ferrari Shares Fall After First All-Electric Model Launch

Key Moments

Ferrari stock declined 6.1% on Tuesday following the official unveiling of the Luce, the company’s first fully electric vehicle.

The Luce, a four-door, five-seat EV developed with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom, is priced at €550,000 ($640,000) with deliveries scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Investor concerns center on brand risk, weak high-end EV demand, and a prior price target cut to EUR 330 from EUR 357 by Morgan Stanley’s Edouard Aubin.

Market Reaction to Ferrari’s Luce Launch

Investing.com — Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) saw its shares fall 6.1% on Tuesday after the Italian luxury automaker formally introduced the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle, at an event in Rome the previous evening.

The Luce represents a major strategic and design shift for the brand. The four-door model is Ferrari’s first five-seater and was created in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his design collective LoveFrom.

Priced at €550,000 ($640,000), the Luce is scheduled to begin deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2026. CEO Benedetto Vigna described the vehicle as “the result of five years of work.”

Investor Concerns Around Design, Demand, and Brand Risk

The pronounced negative move in the stock reflects investor anxiety that the Luce’s break from Ferrari’s traditional sporty design language, as well as its move into a segment where demand has been difficult to secure, could pose a meaningful risk to the strength of the brand.

The model stands out from Ferrari’s typical aesthetic and arrives at a time when other high-end carmakers have been retreating from aggressive electric vehicle plans in response to softer demand.

Lamborghini has halted plans for near-term fully electric models and shifted its focus to hybrids, citing limited interest in high-end electric supercars. Porsche has also scaled back its EV targets after seeing weaker demand, particularly in China and the US.

Analyst Sentiment and Adjusted Targets

Sentiment around the launch was already cautious. Morgan Stanley analyst Edouard Aubin had previously reduced his price target on Ferrari to EUR 330 from EUR 357, while keeping an Equal Weight rating. This adjustment had set a more conservative tone among investors heading into the Luce unveiling.

Ferrari had also moderated its own electric vehicle ambitions earlier, while rival Lamborghini canceled its first full-electric vehicle due to low demand, reinforcing the perception that the luxury EV segment remains highly uncertain.

Market Context and Macro Backdrop

On the broader market level, the European STOXX 600 was unchanged at 631.92 points, and Milan opened 0.3% lower. European equities were pressured as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that negotiating a deal with Iran could take a few days, dampening hopes for an immediate peace outcome.

US equity markets were slightly positive, with the S&P 500 up 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.6%, and the NASDAQ rising 0.2%. These modest gains in US indices did not provide significant macro support for Ferrari’s pronounced single-stock decline.