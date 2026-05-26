Brent Holds Near $98 on US-Iran Tensions & Deal Hopes

Key Moments

US strikes targeted Iranian missile launch sites and mine-laying vessels.

At the same time, Brent crude traded at 98.1 USD/bbl, below Friday’s close of 103.5 USD/bbl.

At the same time, Brent crude traded at 98.1 USD/bbl, below Friday’s close of 103.5 USD/bbl. Brent has been trading near 98 USD/bbl. Meanwhile, markets are weighing fragile ceasefire conditions

and ongoing US-Iran talks.

and ongoing US-Iran talks. A three-stage framework is under discussion. It includes ending the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz,

and a 30-day window for broader negotiations.

Market Overview

Danske Research Team reports recent US military action against Iranian missile launch sites and mine-laying boats.

As a result, Brent crude fell to 98.1 USD/bbl. It remains below Friday’s close of 103.5 USD/bbl.

In addition, the bank links this price action to ongoing ceasefire uncertainty. It also points to shifting US-Iran negotiations.

Officials have stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains a priority. They also suggest it could be enforced if needed.

Brent Pricing and War Risk

Brent crude has been trading near 98 USD/bbl. At the same time, investors continue to price in geopolitical risk.

The latest moves follow US actions and updated statements on the conflict.

Brent Price Level Context 103.5 USD/bbl Friday close before US strikes 98.1 USD/bbl Level after US strikes on Iranian assets ~98 USD/bbl Current trading range after initial drop

Military Developments and Ceasefire Pressure

The article states that US forces struck Iranian missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran overnight.

Centcom described the action as self-defence. As a result, the fragile April ceasefire is under renewed pressure.

Earlier, President Trump suggested that talks were progressing. He also posted that negotiations were “proceeding nicely.”

Officials describe the strikes as defensive. However, the market reaction suggests limited panic, as Brent remains near 98 USD/bbl.

It has held near this level since the initial drop.

Negotiations and Proposed Framework

Momentum toward a potential deal increased over the weekend. President Trump said the “final aspects and details” were under discussion.

The proposed framework includes three stages. First, it would formally end the war. Next, it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Finally, it would allow a 30-day window for broader talks on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

In parallel, Iran’s foreign minister Araghchi traveled to Doha. There, he met Qatar’s prime minister to continue discussions.

Official Statements and Deal Timing

Despite early optimism, expectations have since cooled. Secretary of State Rubio said a deal could “take a few days.”

He also warned that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened “one way or the other.” This comment followed overnight US strikes on Iranian targets.

Overall, markets continue to track both military developments and diplomatic signals. Consequently, Brent prices remain sensitive

to any change in the Strait of Hormuz outlook or US-Iran negotiations.