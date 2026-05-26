Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Brent Holds Near $98 on US-Iran Tensions & Deal Hopes

Brent Holds Near $98 on US-Iran Tensions & Deal Hopes

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • US strikes targeted Iranian missile launch sites and mine-laying vessels.
    At the same time, Brent crude traded at 98.1 USD/bbl, below Friday’s close of 103.5 USD/bbl.
  • Brent has been trading near 98 USD/bbl. Meanwhile, markets are weighing fragile ceasefire conditions
    and ongoing US-Iran talks.
  • A three-stage framework is under discussion. It includes ending the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz,
    and a 30-day window for broader negotiations.

Market Overview

Danske Research Team reports recent US military action against Iranian missile launch sites and mine-laying boats.
As a result, Brent crude fell to 98.1 USD/bbl. It remains below Friday’s close of 103.5 USD/bbl.

In addition, the bank links this price action to ongoing ceasefire uncertainty. It also points to shifting US-Iran negotiations.
Officials have stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains a priority. They also suggest it could be enforced if needed.

Brent Pricing and War Risk

Brent crude has been trading near 98 USD/bbl. At the same time, investors continue to price in geopolitical risk.
The latest moves follow US actions and updated statements on the conflict.

Brent Price LevelContext
103.5 USD/bblFriday close before US strikes
98.1 USD/bblLevel after US strikes on Iranian assets
~98 USD/bblCurrent trading range after initial drop

Military Developments and Ceasefire Pressure

The article states that US forces struck Iranian missile launch sites and mine-laying boats in southern Iran overnight.
Centcom described the action as self-defence. As a result, the fragile April ceasefire is under renewed pressure.

Earlier, President Trump suggested that talks were progressing. He also posted that negotiations were “proceeding nicely.”

Officials describe the strikes as defensive. However, the market reaction suggests limited panic, as Brent remains near 98 USD/bbl.
It has held near this level since the initial drop.

Negotiations and Proposed Framework

Momentum toward a potential deal increased over the weekend. President Trump said the “final aspects and details” were under discussion.

The proposed framework includes three stages. First, it would formally end the war. Next, it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Finally, it would allow a 30-day window for broader talks on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

In parallel, Iran’s foreign minister Araghchi traveled to Doha. There, he met Qatar’s prime minister to continue discussions.

Official Statements and Deal Timing

Despite early optimism, expectations have since cooled. Secretary of State Rubio said a deal could “take a few days.”
He also warned that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened “one way or the other.” This comment followed overnight US strikes on Iranian targets.

Overall, markets continue to track both military developments and diplomatic signals. Consequently, Brent prices remain sensitive
to any change in the Strait of Hormuz outlook or US-Iran negotiations.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • US stocks rise on positive jobles claims dataUS stocks rise on positive jobles claims data US stocks advanced yesterday, extending gains to a sixth consecutive day as Dow Jones pushed to record highs amid positive labor market data.The S&P 500 index rose 8.70 points, or 0.5%, to 1842.02, and the Nasdaq Composite Index added […]
  • GBP/USD scales 10 1/2-week high ahead of Fed, BoEGBP/USD scales 10 1/2-week high ahead of Fed, BoE The GBP/USD currency pair traded in proximity to a 10 1/2-week high of 1.3671 on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s and the Bank of England's policy meetings.The Bank of England is expected to keep its benchmark […]
  • EUR/CAD Climbs Toward 1.6200 as Euro Outperforms LoonieEUR/CAD Climbs Toward 1.6200 as Euro Outperforms Loonie Key Moments EUR/CAD extends its advance for a third straight session, trading near 1.6200 during Tuesday's European hours. Eurozone HICP inflation eases to 1.9% YoY in December 2025, reinforcing expectations that the ECB will […]
  • Fiat SpA share price down, Chrysler US sales surge 19%, Luxembourg tax ruling under scrutinyFiat SpA share price down, Chrysler US sales surge 19%, Luxembourg tax ruling under scrutiny Chrysler Group LLC, owned by Fiat SpA, reported on Wednesday that sales in the United States rose by 19% in September from a year earlier, its third consecutive month of double-digit growth in the region. An equal jump in sales registered by […]
  • Alaska Airlines faces IT outage, flight delays in SeattleAlaska Airlines faces IT outage, flight delays in Seattle Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) said on Monday that it had experienced an IT outage, which led to significant disruption to its operations, including flight delays.Alaska said it had issued a ground stop for arrivals in Seattle, which […]
  • USD/CHF hit one-month highsUSD/CHF hit one-month highs US dollar climbed to the highest level in one month against the Swiss franc on Tuesday, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve Bank may scale back its asset purchases this month, giving support to the greenback.USD/CHF hit a […]