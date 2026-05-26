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Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Falls as Iran Risks Rise, ETF Flows Ease

Bitcoin Falls as Iran Risks Rise, ETF Flows Ease

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin traded down 0.6% at $76,946.7 by 02:43 ET (06:43 GMT) after failing to hold levels near $78,000 from the prior session.
  • Renewed U.S. strikes on Iranian targets and slowing U.S. spot bitcoin ETF demand pressured cryptocurrencies and broader risk sentiment.
  • Altcoins mostly traded lower, with Ethereum at $2,101.75, XRP at $1.35, and Solana and Cardano declining while Polygon advanced.

Geopolitical Tensions Pressure Bitcoin

Bitcoin slipped back below the $77,000 mark on Tuesday as a fresh round of U.S. military action in Iran weighed on risk appetite and interrupted its latest attempt to extend gains.

The leading cryptocurrency was last down 0.6% at $76,946.7 by 02:43 ET (06:43 GMT), giving back part of its move toward $78,000 seen in the previous session.

Reports indicated that the U.S. military carried out new strikes in southern Iran on Monday, targeting missile launch positions and mine-laying vessels. According to U.S. statements, the operations were described as “defensive” and were said not to signal an end to a ceasefire with Iran.

The actions followed comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said on Monday that discussions with Iran were “proceeding nicely.” The latest developments, however, reignited uncertainty over the trajectory of Middle East peace efforts and pushed investors toward traditional safe havens.

As risk sentiment deteriorated, demand strengthened for the dollar and gold, while equities and cryptocurrencies came under pressure. Crude benchmarks also reacted, with oil prices climbing nearly 2% in Asian trade and keeping concerns about inflation elevated.

ETF Outflows and Macro Headwinds

Beyond geopolitics, bitcoin also faced headwinds from slowing demand in the exchange-traded fund space. U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, which had previously seen strong institutional buying earlier in the quarter, recently registered net outflows, indicating waning momentum behind one of the key supports for prices this year.

The latest pullback in bitcoin came after a volatile period for digital assets, as traders oscillated between confidence in a potential U.S.-Iran breakthrough and anxiety over possible escalation.

Analysts noted that higher U.S. Treasury yields and persistent inflation worries continued to cast a shadow over the crypto outlook. These factors contributed to reduced expectations for imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, limiting enthusiasm for risk assets.

Market participants are now turning their attention to upcoming U.S. inflation data later in the week. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index – identified as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – is scheduled for release on Thursday and is expected to provide further cues on the central bank’s policy stance.

Altcoins Mostly Weaken; Select Tokens Outperform

Altcoins broadly tracked bitcoin lower on Tuesday, reflecting the cautious tone across digital asset markets.

CryptocurrencyMovePrice / Performance
Bitcoin-0.6%$76,946.7 (by 02:43 ET / 06:43 GMT)
Ethereum (world no.2)-0.3%$2,101.75
XRP (world no.3)-0.7%$1.35
Solana-1.4%Declined
Cardano-0.7%Declined
Polygon+1.4%Rose
Dogecoin (meme token)-1.3%Slipped

World no.2 crypto Ethereum declined 0.3% to $2,101.75, while world no. 3 crypto XRP traded 0.7% lower at $1.35. Solana fell 1.4%, and Cardano dropped 0.7%, extending the cautious tone in major altcoins. In contrast, Polygon gained 1.4%, bucking the broader downtrend.

Among meme-focused tokens, Dogecoin retreated 1.3%, adding to the risk-off bias across the crypto complex.

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