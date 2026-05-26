AppLovin Rises Pre-Market on AXON Platform Optimism

Key Moments

AppLovin shares rose 5.0% in pre-market trading and reached $505.98 ahead of the AXON platform launch.

The company plans to open its Axon advertising platform to all global advertisers in June 2026. This will end 14 years as a closed system.

Edgewater Research sees lower near-term risk from Meta’s no-IDFA bidding plans. As a result, the outlook may improve for AppLovin and Unity Software.

AppLovin Rallies on AXON Transition and Earnings Momentum

AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) gained 5.0% in pre-market trading. The stock climbed to $505.98 as investors reacted to strong first-quarter earnings and growing optimism around the company’s advertising strategy.

The Palo Alto-based company recently announced plans to open its Axon advertising platform to all advertisers worldwide in June 2026. This marks a major shift in strategy. For 14 years, the platform operated as a closed system.

During the first-quarter earnings call, CEO Adam Foroughi highlighted the importance of the move. He stated, “For 14 years, we have been a closed platform.”

Edgewater Research Highlights Meta’s No-IDFA Stance

On Tuesday, Edgewater Research said Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is unlikely to begin bidding into non-IDFA iOS traffic in the near term. The firm based its view on discussions at the MAU trade show and recent industry conversations.

According to Edgewater, several discussions suggested Meta will move slowly in this area. In addition, one studio that met Meta in early May expects meaningful no-IDFA bidding activity to emerge closer to 2027 rather than this year.

During a question-and-answer session at MAU, the Facebook Audience Network team also signaled that no-IDFA bidding is not expected soon.

Meta’s Strategy in iOS Gaming and Publisher Positioning

Edgewater noted that Meta still plans to expand its share of iOS gaming impressions by more than 50% this year. However, the company is not positioning no-IDFA bidding as the main driver of that growth.

Instead, Meta continues to focus on the publisher ecosystem. The company compared a leading ad network that grew revenue by 70% with app developer revenue growth of just 12%.

Meta also claimed that some combinations of ad networks and mediation tools can capture as much as 50% of revenue.

Meanwhile, Meta continues to improve the Facebook Audience Network platform. The company is refining ad formats and upgrading back-end models. These changes aim to improve fill rates and increase advertising revenue for publishers.

In-App Advertising Growth Outlook and Sector Implications

Edgewater also highlighted the broader shift toward in-app advertising. The firm expects in-app ads to grow at a 12.5% compound annual rate. By comparison, in-app purchases are expected to grow at 8%.

Meta noted that only 5% of users spend money inside games. Therefore, publishers must monetize the remaining 95% through advertising.

As a result, Edgewater believes the environment could support both AppLovin and Unity Software (NYSE:U). In particular, lower concern around Meta’s bidding plans may reduce near-term headline risk for the sector.

June 2026 AXON Launch Seen as Major Catalyst

Investors view the June 2026 launch of AppLovin’s AXON e-commerce platform as a major catalyst. The event could either support bullish valuation targets or reinforce market skepticism.

Even so, buyers continue to increase exposure ahead of the launch. This helped push APP shares to $505.98 in pre-market trading.

Despite the recent rally, the stock still trades well below its 52-week high of $745.61.

Key Figures at a Glance