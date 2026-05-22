Zcash Rally Shows Exhaustion as Traders Turn Defensive

Key Moments

Zcash (ZEC) traded below $656 on Friday after a sharp surge earlier in the week, with price momentum showing signs of cooling.

Derivatives data pointed to growing bearish positioning as the long-to-short ratio slipped to 0.89 and funding rates dropped to -0.024% on Friday.

Momentum indicators flashed bearish divergence near the $699 resistance area, reinforcing the risk of a short-term pullback toward $530 support.

Near-Term Weakness Emerges After Strong Advance

Zcash (ZEC) extended its downside move on Friday, trading below $656 after a powerful rally earlier in the week. A combination of weakening derivatives signals, softening on-chain metrics, and bearish divergence in key momentum indicators is pointing to an overheated advance that may be vulnerable to a short-term pause or correction.

Derivatives Positioning Turns Cautious

Metrics from the derivatives market indicated that traders adopted a more defensive stance. On Friday, Coinglass showed Zcash’s long-to-short ratio at 0.89, a reading below 1.0 that reflects a tilt toward short exposure as traders position for potential downside in ZEC.

Funding data reinforced this shift in sentiment. ZEC’s funding rates turned negative on Tuesday and declined further to -0.024% on Friday. Negative funding means that short positions are compensating longs, highlighting a bearish bias among derivatives traders. Historically, periods when funding has flipped negative and continued to fall have coincided with sharp pullbacks in ZEC’s spot price.

Metric Latest Reading Directional Signal Coinglass long-to-short ratio 0.89 (Friday) Bearish – more shorts than longs Funding rate -0.024% (Friday) Bearish – shorts paying longs

On-Chain Sentiment Softens

On-chain activity added another layer of caution. Santiment’s Social Dominance metric for Zcash, which tracks ZEC’s share of overall cryptocurrency-related discussions, dropped sharply to 0.197% on Friday. This reading moved back to levels seen before the latest rally, suggesting that the recent price surge has not been accompanied by sustained or expanding market interest.

The slide in social dominance points to fading enthusiasm among market participants and a potential cooling of sentiment that could limit immediate upside follow-through.

Technical Picture: Bearish Divergence Near Resistance

From a technical perspective, Zcash staged an impressive move on Wednesday, jumping more than 17% and printing a new year-to-date high at levels last seen on November 21. That high approached a major overhead supply region around $699, a zone that may act as resistance.

Despite the pullback, ZEC continued to trade above key Exponential Moving Averages, keeping the broader trend constructive. However, multiple momentum indicators signaled waning strength in the latest leg higher.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at Wednesday’s peak did not surpass the RSI high recorded on May 9. The Awesome Oscillator showed a similar pattern. This setup – higher price highs without confirmation from momentum – represents a bearish divergence, often interpreted as evidence that an advance is losing steam and could be followed by a corrective phase.

The technical risk case was further underlined by the appearance of a shooting star candlestick on Thursday, a pattern commonly viewed as a bearish reversal signal. At the time of writing, ZEC was trading down at $656 on Friday.

Price Level / Indicator Technical Interpretation $699 area Key resistance / overhead supply zone $530 area Horizontal support target on extended pullback RSI & Awesome Oscillator Bearish divergence versus recent price highs Shooting star (Thursday) Bearish reversal candlestick pattern

Key Levels to Watch

If the current retracement deepens, ZEC could slide toward horizontal support near $530, a zone that may attract dip buyers if tested.

Conversely, the bearish setup would be challenged if ZEC manages to secure a daily close above the $699 resistance band. A decisive break above that level could open the door to further gains toward the next psychological area around $750.

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