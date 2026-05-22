InPost Sets Timeline for €7.8 Billion FedEx-Led Takeover Bid

Key Moments

InPost confirmed its €7.8 billion all-cash buyout offer will be open from May 26 to July 27.

Regulatory approvals have been obtained in five jurisdictions, with decisions from the European Commission and Vietnam expected in the second half of 2026.

The offer is backed by 48% of shareholders, but completion requires 80% of shares to be tendered.

Offer Structure and Timing

On May 22, InPost announced that the €7.8 billion ($9 billion) takeover proposal led by FedEx, Advent International and other existing InPost investors is scheduled to run from May 26 to July 27. The Polish parcel locker operator said the offer is fully in cash and was originally unveiled in February. InPost’s board has given the transaction its unanimous support.

According to the company, shareholders representing 48% of InPost’s equity have already expressed support for the deal. The offer, however, is conditional on at least 80% of the company’s shares being tendered during the offer period.

Regulatory Approvals and Remaining Reviews

InPost reported that regulatory approvals tied to the proposed acquisition have been secured in China, Israel, Italy, Turkey and Ukraine. The company also stated that ongoing reviews by the European Commission and Vietnamese authorities are anticipated to conclude in the second half of 2026.

Jurisdiction Regulatory Status China Clearance obtained Israel Clearance obtained Italy Clearance obtained Turkey Clearance obtained Ukraine Clearance obtained European Commission Review expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 Vietnam Review expected to be completed in the second half of 2026

Strategic Rationale and Share Terms

The offer values InPost at €15.60 per share. InPost said the bid, while leaving the companies as independent competitors, would give U.S.-based FedEx an opportunity to broaden its European presence and contribute to the development of a leading parcel locker network in Europe.

Following completion of the transaction, InPost stated that its shares will be removed from listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

Shareholder Communication

InPost plans to convene two extraordinary general meetings to brief shareholders on the details of the transaction and the terms of the offer.

($1 = 0.8610 euros)