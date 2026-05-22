Deere Q2 Beat Fails to Impress as Ag Outlook Softens

Key Moments

Deere & Co. delivered a Q2 2026 double-beat, including a 15% upside surprise on adjusted EPS, yet DE shares fell nearly 5% after the release.

Production and Precision Agriculture net sales declined 14% in the quarter, with full-year guidance pointing to a 5% to 10% drop and lower operating margins.

Construction and Forestry is a bright spot, with Deere projecting 20% net sales growth and an operating margin between 10% and 12% for the year.

Market Reaction to Deere’s Q2 2026 Results

Deere & Co. reported Q2 2026 results that were clear and detailed, leaving little ambiguity about what is driving the business. Despite topping expectations on both the top and bottom lines – including a 15% beat on adjusted earnings per share – the stock dropped nearly 5% following the announcement. The market’s response reflected investor concern that the company’s strength is increasingly concentrated in its Construction and Forestry division.

The performance of that segment aligns with the broader surge in data center infrastructure spending highlighted in the latest report from NVIDIA Corp., which pointed to sustained growth in data center demand over the coming years. Deere is benefiting from that same trend through its construction exposure.

However, the latest numbers also underscored mounting pressure in Deere’s Production and Precision Agriculture unit, historically the company’s key profit engine. That business has lost some of its luster in the current environment.

While management sees solid construction activity persisting for several quarters, Deere chose to reaffirm, rather than raise, its full-year earnings outlook. This stance indicates that any support from artificial intelligence-related infrastructure demand is expected to stabilize, rather than accelerate, earnings growth.

Farm Sector Struggles Hit Core Ag Business

Conditions for farmers remain challenging. Beyond fuel, agricultural producers are contending with higher costs for fertilizer, seeds, and large equipment such as tractors and combines. These input costs have been rising, driven in large part by the conflict with Iran that has disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Against this backdrop, Deere’s Production and Precision Agriculture segment saw net sales fall 14% in the quarter. The company now projects a full-year net sales decline of between 5% and 10% for this business, alongside a reduced operating margin outlook of 11% to 13%, down from 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

For investors who follow Deere’s geographic mix, the guidance for its global agriculture operations stood out. The company is projecting a 15% net sales decline for its Agriculture business in South America, and it also cited softness in Asia and Europe.

Deere derives about 40% of its revenue from outside the United States and has a significant footprint in Latin America, generating over $5.5 billion in annual sales there. This exposure has historically helped offset periods of U.S. dollar strength. However, that benefit is less meaningful if overall revenue in those markets is shrinking.

The industry did receive potentially positive news tied to the U.S.-China summit. According to the White House, China is expected to purchase an additional $17 billion in American agricultural products annually, expanding beyond its prior commitments focused on soybeans.

Segment Guidance Snapshot

Segment / Area Metric Guidance / Result Additional Context Production & Precision Agriculture Net sales (quarter) -14% Reflects farmer cost pressures and global softness Production & Precision Agriculture Full-year net sales -5% to -10% Company guidance Production & Precision Agriculture Operating margin (full-year) 11% to 13% Down from 15.4% year-over-year Agriculture – South America Net sales -15% Projected decline Construction & Forestry Full-year net sales +20% Supported by data center demand Construction & Forestry Operating margin (full-year) 10% to 12% Above current 9%

Construction, Forestry, and Small Ag Provide Offsets

Deere’s diversified operations are providing some balance to the weakness in large agriculture. The Construction and Forestry unit delivered notable gains, supported by robust demand linked to data center development. For this segment, the company is guiding to 20% net sales growth for the year, with an operating margin forecast of 10% to 12%, up from today’s 9%.

The company also expects its Small Ag and Turf business to expand. This category includes specialty, utility, and compact tractors, as well as equipment used for commercial mowing, golf course care, and utility vehicles. While this area is sometimes grouped with Precision Ag, the current environment makes it important for investors to distinguish between the two, given their different demand drivers and end markets.

Valuation, AI Strategy, and Investor Positioning

Deere’s stock is trading at about 30x earnings, a modest premium to both the S&P 500 and the company’s own historical average. That multiple has eased from recent levels around 32x earnings. The same trend holds for Deere’s price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios, which have also moderated.

The premium is tied in part to Deere’s strategic push into AI and connectivity, which is expected to support long-term value creation. The company has positioned itself within the broader connectivity ecosystem, a shift underscored by its appearance in the SpaceX S-1 filing as a Starlink customer.

This positioning, together with the recent pullback, is one reason some investors may view DE as a stock to hold and potentially accumulate on weakness. The shares have declined about 20% over the last three months. If Deere’s profit guidance proves accurate, however, the path to realizing that long-term payoff may involve periods of volatility.

Deere offers a dividend yield of 1.2%. While this is not a high-yield payout, the company is well capitalized, and the dividend provides a measure of shareholder return while investors wait for fundamentals to improve.

Analyst sentiment heading into the earnings release remained constructive, with a consensus price target of $655.45 on DE. Relative to the post-earnings pullback, that target implies more than 20% potential upside, with additional upside if the stock continues to retreat in the near term.

Technical Backdrop and Analyst Comparisons

At present, the stock’s momentum is skewed to the downside. DE is nearing oversold conditions, suggesting that selling pressure may be losing intensity. This view is reinforced by trading activity that has been lighter than average since the earnings announcement.