CHF Rises vs EUR as ECB Uncertainty Supports Franc

Key Moments

ING’s Chris Turner highlights that EUR/CHF has been primarily guided by expectations for European Central Bank policy moves, with Swiss National Bank settings largely stable.

Softer Eurozone economic data is seen as a potential brake on ECB tightening, which could push EUR/CHF below key technical thresholds, with risks tilted to the downside.

The Swiss National Bank’s informal tolerance area near 0.90 on EUR/CHF and Switzerland’s relatively low fossil fuel intensity are identified as important supports for the franc’s strength.

ECB Policy Outlook Takes Center Stage in EUR/CHF

Chris Turner at ING argues that the EUR/CHF exchange rate is effectively being steered by shifting expectations around European Central Bank (ECB) tightening, as markets view Swiss National Bank (SNB) policy as broadly unchanged despite some modest tightening being priced into rates.

Turner notes that earlier in the year, market participants debated whether the SNB should push its policy rate, currently at 0%, back into negative territory. The subsequent spike in oil prices reversed that narrative, with investors moving to price in 20bp of SNB tightening by year-end.

However, Turner emphasizes that he does not anticipate the SNB delivering that tightening given the central bank’s stance on the currency. He states:

“It seems clear that the Swiss National Bank is not going to do anything with monetary policy anytime soon. Earlier in the year, the debate was whether it needed to take its policy rate – now at 0% – into negative territory. With the oil price spike, that flipped expectations towards SNB tightening and indeed 20bp of tightening is priced in by year-end.”

“We cannot see the SNB tightening this year at a time when it says it wants to intervene more intensively against the strong Swiss franc.”

Downside Levels in Focus for EUR/CHF

With SNB policy seen on hold, Turner characterizes EUR/CHF as being pulled largely by the trajectory of ECB rate expectations. In his view, any signs of weaker Eurozone activity could raise doubts over how far the ECB ultimately needs to tighten, which in turn would weigh on EUR/CHF.

As he explains:

“With SNB policy going nowhere, EUR/CHF is therefore being dragged around by the ECB tightening story. If the next chapter sees softer eurozone activity data raising questions over how much the ECB really needs to tighten after all, then EUR/CHF risks are skewed lower.”

Turner points to specific technical thresholds that could come into play if the cross weakens further:

“Under 0.9125/35, EUR/CHF can drift under 0.9100. But 0.90 remains the line in the sand for the SNB.”

Level Comment 0.9125/35 Break below seen as opening scope for further downside 0.9100 Area where EUR/CHF could drift if 0.9125/35 is breached 0.90 Described as the SNB’s “line in the sand” for the cross

Switzerland’s Energy Profile Supports Relative Resilience

Beyond monetary policy, Turner also highlights structural factors that may underpin Switzerland’s relative economic performance within Europe. In particular, he points to the country’s energy mix and industry characteristics:

“It’s worth remembering as well that Switzerland has some of the least fossil fuel-intensive industries in Europe, suggesting the economy may perform better relative to European peers this year.”

Taken together, a comparatively resilient domestic backdrop and an SNB that remains focused on managing currency strength leave EUR/CHF dynamics heavily dependent on how the ECB’s tightening narrative evolves and how incoming Eurozone data shape those expectations.