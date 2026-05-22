Bitcoin Holds Above $77K as Geopolitics Weigh Risk Assets

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded 0.5% higher at $77,502.8 by 09:09 ET (13:03 GMT), hovering above the $77,000 level.

Rising oil prices and uncertainty around U.S.-Iran talks pressured broader risk sentiment and triggered about $200 million in crypto liquidations over 24 hours.

Analysts highlighted $76,000-$77,000 as a key support band for Bitcoin, with a move above $80,000 seen as critical for restoring bullish momentum.

Bitcoin Stabilizes After Volatility Spike

Bitcoin inched higher on Friday, consolidating above the $77,000 threshold after recent swings in volatility and a new round of leveraged position liquidations. The largest cryptocurrency was last up 0.5% at $77,502.8 by 09:09 ET (13:03 GMT).

On a weekly basis, Bitcoin was tracking a largely unchanged performance as investors scaled back exposure to risk assets. Market participants reacted to a combination of geopolitical uncertainty and an upswing in U.S. Treasury yields, both of which curtailed appetite for speculative trades.

Geopolitical Tensions and Liquidations Pressure Crypto Markets

Digital asset markets faced ongoing pressure from volatility linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Although U.S. and Iranian officials this week pointed to “some good signs” in ongoing talks to reduce tensions, several core issues remained unresolved, notably Tehran’s uranium holdings and suggested measures involving the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports indicated that Iran’s Supreme Leader maintained Tehran would keep its enriched uranium reserves, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed proposals that included imposing tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

This uncertainty contributed to a rebound in oil prices, which in turn rekindled inflation worries and reduced demand for higher-risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. As higher energy costs threatened to keep price pressures elevated, markets dialed back expectations for the scale of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The latest leg lower in Bitcoin earlier in the week helped trigger another wave of forced liquidations in leveraged crypto positions. According to CoinGlass data, roughly $200 million in cryptocurrency positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours.

Key Technical Levels and Institutional Support

Despite the recent turbulence, Bitcoin continued to find underlying support from ongoing institutional participation and consistent inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Analysts pointed to the $76,000-$77,000 band as a critical support area for the token. They noted that if Bitcoin can sustain a move back above $80,000, it could help re-energize bullish sentiment and restore upward momentum in the market.

Altcoins Trade Mixed in Narrow Ranges

Price action across major altcoins was relatively muted on Friday, with most tokens confined to tight trading ranges.

Cryptocurrency Description Move Last Price Bitcoin World’s largest cryptocurrency +0.5% $77,502.8 Ethereum World no.2 crypto +0.6% $2,133.92 XRP World no. 3 crypto +0.3% $1.3657

Ethereum, the second-largest token by market ranking, added 0.6% to $2,133.92. XRP, described as the world no. 3 crypto, advanced 0.3% to $1.3657.

Among other major altcoins, Solana climbed 1.9%, while Cardano and Polygon each advanced nearly 3%. In the meme token space, Dogecoin gained 1.7%.