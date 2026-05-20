Silver Near $74 as Breakdown Signals More Losses

Key Moments

XAG/USD trades around $74.00 after failing to sustain a modest Asian-session rebound toward $75.00.

A rejection near the 200-period EMA on the 4-hour chart and a break below a one-month ascending channel have reinforced the bearish setup.

RSI hovering near 31 and MACD remaining below zero support expectations for a continuation of the one-week downtrend.

Bearish Momentum Deepens Near Two-Week Low

Silver (XAG/USD) faces renewed selling interest after a brief move higher during Asian trading toward the $75.00 area. The metal has since pulled back toward the lower end of its intraday range, trading close to $74.00 and remaining near the almost two-week low reached on Tuesday. The current price action leaves XAG/USD exposed to additional losses.

Recent price behavior has been shaped by an unsuccessful attempt to reclaim the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, followed by a decisive drop below an ascending channel that had been in place for nearly one month. These developments have been interpreted as confirmation of a more negative short-term technical outlook for silver.

Technical Indicators Support a Bearish Bias

Momentum readings continue to point to selling pressure, even as conditions move into oversold territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits around 31, signaling stretched downside conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory with a sub-zero histogram. Together, these signals support the view that the one-week-old downward phase in XAG/USD is still intact and may extend further.

In this environment, any attempts by silver to stage a rebound are likely to be viewed as opportunities to sell into strength rather than as the start of a sustained recovery.

Key Technical Levels to Watch

On the upside, initial resistance is located at the prior ascending channel support line near $76.33. Above that, the 200-period EMA on the 4-hour chart, around $78.25, forms the next notable barrier. These two levels together create a broader resistance area within the broken channel structure.

A lasting move back above both $76.33 and $78.25 would be required to alleviate the prevailing downward pressure and challenge the current bearish narrative. Failure to recapture these levels keeps XAG/USD vulnerable to further declines.

Level Description Approximate Price Current spot Intraday trading area near recent low $74.00 Nearby low Almost two-week low set on Tuesday Near $74.00 First resistance Former ascending channel floor $76.33 Secondary resistance 200-period EMA on 4-hour chart About $78.25 RSI Momentum indicator (oversold region) Around 31 MACD Momentum indicator Below zero with negative histogram

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

XAG/USD 4-Hour Chart

XAG/USD 4-hour chart