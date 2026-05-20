NZD Holds Firm but Limited as Geopolitics, Fed Lift USD

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5850 on Wednesday, up 0.22%, but further upside remains capped by sustained demand for the US Dollar.

Safe-haven flows into the Dollar are underpinned by geopolitical tensions following comments from US President Donald Trump on possible renewed military action against Iran.

The PBOC keeps key Loan Prime Rates unchanged for a twelfth month, signaling a cautious stance despite ongoing economic softness in China.

NZD/USD Holds Modest Gains Amid Stronger Dollar

NZD/USD is trading around 0.5850 on Wednesday at the time of writing, registering a 0.22% increase on the day. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is posting moderate gains, but its advance is constrained as the US Dollar (USD) continues to draw support from safe-haven demand in an environment of elevated geopolitical risk.

Geopolitical Tensions Bolster Safe-Haven Demand for USD

Market confidence remains fragile after recent remarks by US President Donald Trump about a potential resumption of military operations against Iran. Market reports indicate that Washington could move toward renewed strikes in the coming days if talks tied to the regional conflict fail to make headway. Iranian officials, for their part, have stated that any escalation would trigger an immediate response.

These developments are maintaining a cautious tone in global markets, encouraging investors to seek the relative safety of the US Dollar and limiting the upside for risk-sensitive currencies such as the NZD.

Shifting Fed Expectations and Inflation Concerns

The US Dollar is also being underpinned by evolving expectations for Federal Reserve policy. Investors are recalibrating their views after indications that inflation pressures in the United States (US) have become more persistent, with energy-related risks contributing to that dynamic.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now assigning a probability close to 40% for a 25-basis-point rate increase by year-end. This repricing is lending additional support to the USD.

At the same time, commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continues to emphasize caution. Policymakers are maintaining a data-dependent approach, with several members signaling that the current policy setting is sufficiently restrictive to manage inflation while also aiming to preserve stability in the labor market.

China Policy Steady as PBOC Holds Loan Prime Rates

Investors are also keeping a close eye on developments in China, which is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has left its Loan Prime Rates unchanged for the twelfth consecutive month, maintaining the one-year rate at 3% and the five-year rate at 3.5%.

This decision points to a preference among Chinese authorities for a wait-and-see stance, even as signs of economic weakness persist. The steady policy outlook in China, combined with broader global uncertainty, is another factor influencing sentiment toward the New Zealand Dollar.

New Zealand Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the New Zealand Dollar’s percentage moves against major peers today. The data indicate that the NZD has been strongest versus the Swiss Franc.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.05% -0.06% -0.05% 0.11% -0.29% -0.17% 0.18% EUR -0.05% — -0.12% -0.11% 0.05% -0.35% -0.21% 0.11% GBP 0.06% 0.12% — 0.04% 0.18% -0.25% -0.09% 0.24% JPY 0.05% 0.11% -0.04% — 0.16% -0.25% -0.11% 0.24% CAD -0.11% -0.05% -0.18% -0.16% — -0.41% -0.23% 0.07% AUD 0.29% 0.35% 0.25% 0.25% 0.41% — 0.15% 0.47% NZD 0.17% 0.21% 0.09% 0.11% 0.23% -0.15% — 0.33% CHF -0.18% -0.11% -0.24% -0.24% -0.07% -0.47% -0.33% —

The heat map compares the percentage performance of major currencies relative to each other. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column, and the quote currency is chosen from the top row. For instance, selecting the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and following the row to the US Dollar cell displays the percentage change for NZD (base)/USD (quote).