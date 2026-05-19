Trump’s Amazon Exit Clashes With Ongoing Bullish Market View

Key Moments

Donald Trump disclosed that he sold Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares in February as part of a broader reshuffling of his equity portfolio.

Amazon shares have eased slightly after a powerful rally through April but continue to trade just below a recent all-time high.

Wall Street remains broadly optimistic on Amazon, with TD Cowen reaffirming a bullish view and a $350 price target that implies roughly 30% potential upside.

Context Around Trump’s Amazon Sale

Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) have pulled back modestly over the past two weeks after a sharp run-up through April, yet they are still holding the bulk of those gains and remain just under a recent record high. That backdrop has taken some of the sting out of a headline that initially appeared concerning to some investors: Donald Trump recently reported that he sold Amazon stock in February.

On its face, a sale by such a high-profile figure naturally raises questions about confidence in the company. Investors often scrutinize these disclosures for signs of souring sentiment or deeper concerns about a firm’s prospects. In this case, however, the details surrounding the filing indicate that the move is likely more about portfolio repositioning than a specific negative call on Amazon.

The disclosure showed that Amazon was only one component of a broader series of transactions. Trump’s activity last quarter included both sales and purchases across a wide mix of equities, encompassing several large-cap technology names. That pattern makes the activity look more like general portfolio management than a targeted vote of no confidence in Amazon.

Alongside trimming Amazon, he also sold part of his holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) and added positions such as ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). At the time, Amazon’s stock had been under pressure amid investor unease over increased capital spending, but there is little in the disclosure itself to suggest a structural change in his long-term view of the company.

With hindsight, the timing has not worked in his favor so far. Since February, Amazon shares have continued to advance, with last month’s results easing market worries about heavy capex and reinforcing the perception that the company’s investment cycle is on track.

AWS Reclaims Center Stage

The improving narrative is particularly evident in Amazon Web Services (AWS). Concerns that surfaced last year around AWS’s growth trajectory and intensifying competition in AI infrastructure are now looking less relevant against more recent developments.

Commentary from Jefferies indicates that AWS is in the early phase of a growth reacceleration as new capacity is deployed and longer-dated AI-related partnerships begin to contribute to revenue. For investors, that message is significant because it suggests that Amazon’s sizable AI and infrastructure spending is starting to show up in the numbers rather than remaining a purely forward-looking story.

Technical Picture and Market Backdrop

The modest pullback in Amazon’s share price following its powerful move through April and into early May can be interpreted as a constructive reset rather than a red flag. After such a rapid advance, the stock had become technically extended, making it challenging for new money to enter without the risk of a sharp reversal driven by profit-taking.

The recent consolidation has helped relieve those overbought conditions while allowing the stock to retain most of its prior gains. For investors looking for an entry point, the current setup appears more balanced than it did during the peak of the rally.

From a broader perspective, the overall equity market has cooled in recent days, but demand for high-quality names leveraged to AI and cloud infrastructure remains strong. Amazon has strategically placed itself at the intersection of those themes, which continues to attract investor attention.

Street Views and Valuation Considerations

Sell-side sentiment remains broadly constructive. TD Cowen reaffirmed its positive stance last week, reiterating a $350 price target on Amazon that points to as much as 30% upside from current levels. That call aligns with earlier bullish recommendations this month from BNP Paribas and New Street Research.

Firm Latest Stance on AMZN Stated Price Target TD Cowen Reiterated bullish view $350 BNP Paribas Issued bullish rating earlier this month Not specified New Street Research Issued bullish rating earlier this month Not specified

At the same time, investors are aware that Amazon’s valuation no longer looks inexpensive. Expectations embedded in the stock are elevated, and any setback in the outlook for AI infrastructure spending could quickly weigh on sentiment. Those risks sit in the background even as the fundamental and technical narratives remain supportive.

Should Investors Mirror Trump’s Trade?

Given the current setup, there is limited evidence to suggest that investors should automatically follow Trump’s lead on Amazon. His sale in February has certainly generated headlines, but market dynamics and company-specific developments since then have largely been favorable for the stock.

AWS growth trends are improving, AI-driven demand continues to look robust, the technical picture has normalized after a sharp run, and Wall Street still sees scope for further upside from present levels. Against that combination, the fact that a prominent investor exited part of a position several months ago appears less relevant than the company’s current trajectory.

That said, the usual caveats apply. Amazon’s premium valuation leaves little room for disappointment, and any cooling of enthusiasm around AI and cloud infrastructure could shift the narrative quickly. Until signs of such a turn emerge, however, the focus for most investors is likely to remain on Amazon’s execution rather than on one high-profile seller.

How Amazon Fits Into Analyst Rankings

The discussion around Trump’s trades also intersects with how Amazon screens in broader analyst preference lists. According to MarketBeat, the firm tracks top-rated research analysts and their highest-conviction ideas on an ongoing basis. At present, MarketBeat has highlighted five names that leading analysts are quietly recommending to clients as potential buys before the wider market takes notice – and Amazon.com does not appear on that shortlist.

While Amazon.com currently carries a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, MarketBeat’s data suggests that there are five other stocks that top-rated analysts consider more compelling opportunities right now.

Investor Takeaway

For investors weighing the significance of Trump’s February Amazon sale, the key point is that it occurred as part of a diversified set of transactions and before a series of positive developments for the company. With AWS regaining momentum, AI investments gaining traction, and analysts still projecting meaningful upside, the more pressing decisions for market participants revolve around Amazon’s fundamentals and valuation rather than one high-profile trade.