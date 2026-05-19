NZD Slips as Strong Dollar, Fed Bets Pressure Kiwi

Key Moments

The NZD/USD pair traded about 0.33% lower near 0.5855 during the Asian session, extending its recent decline.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded 0.15% higher around 99.10 as markets priced out Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations amid firm oil prices.

New Zealand’s Q1 PPI – Input rose 1.4%, beating 0.8% estimates after a 0.5% contraction in the last quarter of 2025, reinforcing expectations for a potential RBNZ rate hike.

NZD Retreats Against USD Despite Optimism on US-Iran Talks

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) extended losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, giving back the prior session’s rebound. During Asian trading, NZD/USD traded 0.33% lower, hovering near 0.5855, as renewed demand for the Greenback pressured the pair. This move occurred even as recent comments from United States (US) President Donald Trump suggested that a deal with Iran could be close.

Relative Performance of NZD Across Major Currencies

Data on daily currency moves showed the New Zealand Dollar underperforming most major peers, with its weakest showing against the US Dollar. The table below summarizes the percentage change of the New Zealand Dollar and other major currencies against each other today.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.13% 0.06% 0.04% 0.38% 0.30% 0.14% EUR -0.12% 0.02% -0.04% -0.07% 0.29% 0.20% 0.03% GBP -0.13% -0.02% -0.06% -0.09% 0.24% 0.19% 0.00% JPY -0.06% 0.04% 0.06% -0.04% 0.30% 0.24% 0.06% CAD -0.04% 0.07% 0.09% 0.04% 0.34% 0.27% 0.10% AUD -0.38% -0.29% -0.24% -0.30% -0.34% -0.06% -0.24% NZD -0.30% -0.20% -0.19% -0.24% -0.27% 0.06% -0.18% CHF -0.14% -0.03% -0.01% -0.06% -0.10% 0.24% 0.18%

The heat map conceptually reflects how each base currency (listed vertically) performed versus each quote currency (listed horizontally). For instance, selecting the New Zealand Dollar in the left-hand column and moving across to the US Dollar cell shows the NZD (base)/USD (quote) percentage change.

Dollar Index Rises as Oil and Fed Expectations Support the Greenback

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, traded 0.15% higher, around 99.10. The currency recovered after a sharp pullback the previous day, supported by broadly firmer oil prices.

Higher crude prices have kept global inflation expectations elevated and led market participants to scale back expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. That shift in policy expectations has underpinned renewed strength in the US Dollar, contributing to pressure on NZD/USD.

US-Iran Headlines and Geopolitical Backdrop

Sentiment around geopolitical risk was influenced by remarks from President Trump late Monday. According to The Guardian, he said that he delayed planned strikes on Iran after a “very positive development” in talks and that there was “a very good chance” they could reach a deal. This followed his earlier announcement that planned attacks on Iran had been postponed after requests from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and others.

New Zealand PPI Surprise and Implications for RBNZ Policy

Domestic data in New Zealand delivered an upside surprise. The Q1 Producer Price Index (PPI) – Input came in at 1.4%, well above the 0.8% consensus estimate. This followed a 0.5% contraction in the final quarter of 2025. The stronger producer-level inflation reading is likely to reinforce expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could consider raising interest rates in the near term.

Focus Turns to Upcoming FOMC Minutes

Market participants are now watching for further guidance on US monetary policy. Investors are awaiting the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) April policy meeting, scheduled for release on Wednesday.

FOMC Minutes: Definition and Trading Relevance

The FOMC, the Federal Open Market Committee, holds 8 meetings a year to evaluate economic and financial conditions, determine the stance of monetary policy, and assess risks to its longer-run objectives of price stability and sustainable economic growth. The FOMC Minutes are published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are used by markets as an important indicator of the future path of US interest rate policy.