Gold Pressured as Strong Dollar Limits Upside

Key Moments

Gold (XAU/USD) has been trading with a negative tone for a second consecutive day, unable to build on a rebound from multi-day lows around $4,638.

Stronger-than-expected US CPI data lifted US rate hike expectations and pushed US Treasury yields higher, supporting the US Dollar and weighing on gold.

Elevated US-Iran tensions and stalled peace prospects have underpinned the USD’s reserve-currency appeal, reinforcing the near-term bearish bias in gold.

Gold Extends Weakness as Dollar Strength Persists

Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to advance on Wednesday, failing to build on an overnight recovery from a multi-day trough near the $4,638 area. The metal is maintaining a negative tone for a second session, as a firm US Dollar caps any meaningful upside heading into the European trading window.

On Tuesday, stronger-than-anticipated US consumer inflation data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve could adopt a more hawkish stance. Combined with ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, this backdrop has allowed the US Dollar to retain its advance to the strongest level in more than one week, creating a headwind for bullion.

Hot US CPI Data Fuels Fed Hike Expectations

Fresh data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday showed that headline US Consumer Price Index increased from 3.3% in the previous month to 3.8% over the 12 months through April, marking a nearly three-year high. The core measure, which strips out food and energy, climbed 0.4% in April, pushing the annual rate to 2.8%, its highest level in seven months and further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective.

Market participants reacted swiftly, with pricing now reflecting roughly a 35% probability that the Fed could raise borrowing costs by year-end. This shift in rate expectations has bolstered the US Dollar and contributed to selling pressure on the non-yielding metal.

US Yields Climb as Oil and Geopolitics Keep Inflation Risks Elevated

Concerns that consumer prices may continue to trend higher amid firm Crude Oil prices, supported by a US-Iran stalemate, have pushed US Treasury yields upward. The 30-year US government bond yield briefly touched the 5.0% level, placing it close to its yearly high, while the two-year, which is particularly sensitive to monetary policy expectations, is holding near the 4% mark.

These yield dynamics are providing an additional boost to the US Dollar, further damping appetite for gold, which does not offer income. The combination of higher yields and a stronger USD is reinforcing the negative tone around the metal.

US-Iran Tensions Support USD’s Safe-Haven Role

Prospects for a peace agreement between the US and Iran have deteriorated further. US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire was “unbelievably weak” and on “massive life support.” At the same time, Iran has turned down a US proposal aimed at ending a conflict that has persisted for more than two months, with disagreements centering on Tehran’s nuclear program and a standoff over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

These developments are keeping geopolitical risks elevated and continue to underpin the US Dollar’s role as a reserve currency. This backdrop supports the prevailing bearish view for gold prices in the near term.

Event Risk and Data Keep Traders Cautious

Despite the broadly negative tone, the absence of aggressive follow-through selling is prompting some caution among market participants who are considering whether to extend the pullback from Tuesday’s three-week high. Many traders appear inclined to remain on the sidelines ahead of a scheduled two-day meeting between US President Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, additional direction for the US Dollar – and by extension for gold – is expected from the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), alongside any new geopolitical headlines. These factors are likely to shape short-term momentum in XAU/USD.

Technical View: Key Levels and Momentum Signals

From a technical standpoint, Tuesday’s decline from the $4,765-$4,770 band has created a bearish double-top configuration on the 1-hour chart. The subsequent drop has so far held above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average, indicating that buyers are still showing interest on dips despite the recent consolidation phase.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is slightly positive, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading just below the 50 mark. Taken together, these indicators suggest muted but stabilizing momentum rather than a clear directional trend.

Given this backdrop, it appears prudent to wait for convincing buying interest and a sustained move above the $4,770 resistance zone before positioning for further gains in gold. On the downside, initial support lies at the 200-period SMA near $4,655.51. A decisive break below that level would open the door to deeper corrective pressure toward prior swing lows.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

US Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies This Week

The following table summarizes the percentage moves of the US Dollar against major currencies this week, indicating that the USD has been strongest versus the Japanese Yen.