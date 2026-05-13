Copper Rally Boosts London Mining Stocks to Top Spot

Key Moments

Copper prices climbed almost 2% to fresh record levels, driving broad gains across mining equities.

Antofagasta PLC (LSE:ANTO), Anglo American PLC (LSE:AAL), Rio Tinto Ltd (LSE:RIO) and Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN) all advanced more than 3% among FTSE 100 constituents.

Supply constraints, including sulfuric acid shortages and export restrictions, have intensified an already tight copper market amid strong demand.

Mining Sector Outperforms as Copper Sets New Peak

Mining shares rallied on Wednesday morning, with Atalaya Mining Copper (LSE:ATYM) and Antofagasta PLC (LSE:ANTO) at the forefront, as copper prices increased by almost 2% to reach new all-time highs.

Precious metals producers Hochschild Mining PLC (LSE:HOC), Fresnillo PLC (LSE:FRES) and Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:EDV) also ranked among the strongest performers, even though moves in gold and silver prices were modest. Silver edged up 0.1% and stayed close to two-month highs at over $86 an ounce, while gold eased 0.25% to just above $4,700 per ounce.

Performance of Key London-Listed Miners

Among large-cap names, gains were broad-based across diversified miners and copper-focused groups.

Company Exchange / Ticker Move on the day Antofagasta PLC LSE:ANTO +4.2% Anglo American PLC LSE:AAL +4% Rio Tinto Ltd LSE:RIO +3.4% Glencore PLC LSE:GLEN +3.2% Fresnillo PLC LSE:FRES ≈+3.6% Endeavour Mining PLC LSE:EDV ≈+3.6%

In the FTSE 250, Atalaya Mining led mid-cap movers with a 5.6% rise. Hochschild Mining advanced 3.8%, while Pan African Resources PLC (LSE:PAF) added 2%.

Analyst Views on Copper’s Role in the AI and Electrification Story

“Copper’s surge to fresh all-time highs is a timely reminder that the AI story is not just about chips and software,” said analyst Matt Britzman at Hargreaves Lansdown.

According to Britzman, copper futures were supported during the session by stronger demand from China and intensifying worries over supply, set against a context of firm overall demand.

“For investors, that gives the rally a broader read-across, especially for mining stocks that have spent the past couple of years leaning into copper as the next major growth commodity.

“The question now is whether supply can keep up, because if demand from China, electrification and AI infrastructure continue to build, copper could remain one of the clearest ways for miners to prove they have growth beyond the old iron ore cycle.”

Demand Drivers and Tightening Supply Conditions

Demand for copper has expanded across a wide range of sectors, including power transmission networks, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence data centers and renewable energy installations.

On the supply side, the ramp-up of production from new mines has stayed limited. At the same time, availability of sulfuric acid – a critical input for copper refining – has deteriorated, with the Iran war disrupting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

China’s subsequent ban on sulfuric acid exports has intensified the squeeze, and copper-related companies rebounded strongly in April as supplies of both diesel and sulfuric acid became tighter.

Long-Term Outlook and Structural Tailwinds

Sprott said long-term sentiment remained positive. “Looking beyond the near-term buffer, Sprott believes the Iran conflict is reinforcing a set of structural demand tailwinds for copper, including actions by nation-states to mitigate oil and gas disruptions by shifting toward electrification and alternative energy sources – where copper is positioned to benefit.”