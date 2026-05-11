Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Moderna Gains as U.S. Hantavirus Case Boosts Focus

Moderna Gains as U.S. Hantavirus Case Boosts Focus

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Moderna shares rise 7.7% in premarket trading after reports of a U.S. hantavirus case linked to the Andes strain.
  • The Department of Health and Human Services evacuates 17 Americans from the MV Hondius cruise ship, with two passengers affected.
  • Moderna continues early-stage hantavirus research and signed a 2023 partnership with Korea University under its mRNA Access Program.

Moderna Stock Jumps After Hantavirus Case Emerges

Moderna shares move sharply higher in premarket trading on Monday. Investors react after U.S. authorities confirm that an American tested positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus.

As a result, traders turn their attention to Moderna’s early-stage research efforts tied to the virus. The stock gains 7.7% by 05:38 ET.

Evacuation Details Raise Health Concerns

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says one passenger on a repatriation flight tested mildly positive for the virus. Meanwhile, another passenger shows mild symptoms.

In total, officials evacuate 17 American citizens from the MV Hondius cruise ship. Authorities transport the two affected passengers in biocontainment units as a precaution.

ItemDetail
Number of U.S. evacuees17
Passengers affected2
Virus strainAndes virus (hantavirus)
Transport conditionsBiocontainment units

Moderna Expands Infectious Disease Research

Moderna confirms that it continues to study a potential hantavirus treatment. The company describes the program as early-stage research focused on emerging infectious diseases.

In addition, Moderna signs a 2023 research agreement with Korea University. The partnership supports hantavirus vaccine development through the company’s mRNA Access Program.

Limited Treatment Options Keep Focus on Research

Currently, no approved vaccine or targeted therapy exists for hantavirus. Doctors mainly rely on supportive care to stabilize patients during recovery.

“Research to help us develop vaccines and develop treatments is urgently needed,” says Carlos del Rio, former president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Understanding the Andes Virus

The Andes virus is endemic to South America, where the cruise ship started its voyage. Unlike most hantavirus strains, the Andes variant can spread between humans, though such cases remain rare.

Most hantavirus infections spread through contact with infected rodent urine, saliva, or feces. Therefore, health officials continue to monitor potential exposure risks closely.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News