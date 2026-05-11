Moderna Gains as U.S. Hantavirus Case Boosts Focus

Key Moments

Moderna shares rise 7.7% in premarket trading after reports of a U.S. hantavirus case linked to the Andes strain.

The Department of Health and Human Services evacuates 17 Americans from the MV Hondius cruise ship, with two passengers affected.

Moderna continues early-stage hantavirus research and signed a 2023 partnership with Korea University under its mRNA Access Program.

Moderna Stock Jumps After Hantavirus Case Emerges

Moderna shares move sharply higher in premarket trading on Monday. Investors react after U.S. authorities confirm that an American tested positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus.

As a result, traders turn their attention to Moderna’s early-stage research efforts tied to the virus. The stock gains 7.7% by 05:38 ET.

Evacuation Details Raise Health Concerns

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says one passenger on a repatriation flight tested mildly positive for the virus. Meanwhile, another passenger shows mild symptoms.

In total, officials evacuate 17 American citizens from the MV Hondius cruise ship. Authorities transport the two affected passengers in biocontainment units as a precaution.

Item Detail Number of U.S. evacuees 17 Passengers affected 2 Virus strain Andes virus (hantavirus) Transport conditions Biocontainment units

Moderna Expands Infectious Disease Research

Moderna confirms that it continues to study a potential hantavirus treatment. The company describes the program as early-stage research focused on emerging infectious diseases.

In addition, Moderna signs a 2023 research agreement with Korea University. The partnership supports hantavirus vaccine development through the company’s mRNA Access Program.

Limited Treatment Options Keep Focus on Research

Currently, no approved vaccine or targeted therapy exists for hantavirus. Doctors mainly rely on supportive care to stabilize patients during recovery.

“Research to help us develop vaccines and develop treatments is urgently needed,” says Carlos del Rio, former president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Understanding the Andes Virus

The Andes virus is endemic to South America, where the cruise ship started its voyage. Unlike most hantavirus strains, the Andes variant can spread between humans, though such cases remain rare.

Most hantavirus infections spread through contact with infected rodent urine, saliva, or feces. Therefore, health officials continue to monitor potential exposure risks closely.