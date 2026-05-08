Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Supply Strains Keep Copper Prices Elevated, Commerzbank Says

Supply Strains Keep Copper Prices Elevated, Commerzbank Says

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Copper prices on the LME have climbed nearly 5% this week, clearly outpacing other industrial metals.
  • Chilean copper ore output dropped 9% year-on-year in March despite rebounding from a 9-year low in February.
  • Mine-supply risks in Chile and Indonesia could challenge the International Copper Study Group’s 1.6% mine production growth forecast for this year.

Macro Sentiment and Geopolitics Support Copper

Commerzbank strategists report that copper has significantly outperformed other base metals, attributing the move to improving macro sentiment around the Strait of Hormuz and persistent disruptions in mine supply. They note that the price of copper on the LME has risen nearly 5% this week, giving it a substantial lead over other industrial commodities.

According to the strategists, market participants are responding to “improved sentiment surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.” They highlight that “Hopes for a swift reopening reduce the risk of a significant slowdown in the global economy and, consequently, in copper demand.” At the same time, they point out that an easing of constraints in that region “would also reduce the shortage of sulfuric acid, which could have a positive impact on copper production.”

Chilean and Indonesian Mine Output Under Pressure

On the supply side, the bank underscores ongoing challenges in major producing countries. Commerzbank notes that Chilean ore output remains under strain even after a recent monthly uptick. Copper ore production in Chile climbed to 434,300 tons in March, recovering from a 9-year low of 378,300 tons in February. However, when compared with the same month a year earlier, March figures still marked a year-on-year decline of 9%, deeper than the 4.9% drop recorded in February.

In parallel, the strategists flag that Indonesia’s Grasberg operation is currently running at only 40–50% of its capacity, adding to the broader picture of constrained mine supply. These issues reinforce the view that mining and ore production remain the primary bottlenecks in the global copper supply chain.

Risks to ICSG Mine Production Outlook

Commerzbank emphasizes that these supply-side setbacks pose a direct challenge to expectations for mine growth this year. The strategists write that “This news demonstrates once again that the weak link in global copper production remains mining and the production of copper ore.” They refer to the International Copper Study Group’s projection for a 1.6% increase in mine production for this year, cautioning that “the risks surrounding this forecast should not be overlooked and could have a direct impact on copper production.”

Key Production Metrics

MetricValue / ChangeComment
LME copper price move this weekNearly 5%Outperformed other industrial metals
Chilean copper ore output – February378,300 tons9-year low
Chilean copper ore output – March434,300 tonsStill down 9% year-on-year
Year-on-year output change – February (Chile)-4.9%Compared with same month a year earlier
Year-on-year output change – March (Chile)-9%Decline accelerated versus February
Grasberg mine operating rate40–50% capacityIndonesian supply constraint
ICSG mine production forecast1.6% growthCommerzbank warns of downside risks
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Toshiba to invest $1 billion to further expand production of power chipsToshiba to invest $1 billion to further expand production of power chips Toshiba Corp (6502) announced on Friday plans to invest around JPY 125 billion ($1.09 billion) to more than double production of power management semiconductors in an attempt to better compete with power chip manufacturers such as Infineon […]
  • AUD/JPY Extends Rally to New Peak on Strong MomentumAUD/JPY Extends Rally to New Peak on Strong Momentum Key Moments AUD/JPY climbed to a record high of 114.20 and was last trading near 114.10 during European hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index is sitting just above 70.00, pointing to overbought conditions […]
  • USD/JPY Stays Below 159 as Fed, Geopolitics WeighUSD/JPY Stays Below 159 as Fed, Geopolitics Weigh Key Moments USD/JPY trades near 158.70-158.75 during the Asian session, up about 0.10% on the day but still capped below 159.00. Support around 158.25-158.20 aligns with the 200-period EMA, helping preserve a mildly […]
  • Polish Zloty Gains as NBP Keeps Rates UnchangedPolish Zloty Gains as NBP Keeps Rates Unchanged Key Moments ING’s Frantisek Taborsky expects the National Bank of Poland to keep its policy rate unchanged at 3.75% for a prolonged period. Markets have already removed about one and a half rate hikes from expectations after […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw GBP/CAD within the range of 1.7937-1.8042. The pair closed at 1.7950, losing 0.34% on a daily basis.At 8:12 GMT today GBP/CAD was down 0.15% for the day to trade at 1.7938. The pair touched a daily low at 1.7916 at 7:30 […]
  • Forex Market: USD/SEK daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/SEK daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/SEK within the range of 7.4401-7.3620. The pair closed at 7.4345, adding 0.48% on a daily basis.At 7:54 GMT today USD/SEK was down 0.01% for the day to trade at 7.4333. The pair held in a daily range of […]