Supply Strains Keep Copper Prices Elevated, Commerzbank Says

Key Moments

Copper prices on the LME have climbed nearly 5% this week, clearly outpacing other industrial metals.

Chilean copper ore output dropped 9% year-on-year in March despite rebounding from a 9-year low in February.

Mine-supply risks in Chile and Indonesia could challenge the International Copper Study Group’s 1.6% mine production growth forecast for this year.

Macro Sentiment and Geopolitics Support Copper

Commerzbank strategists report that copper has significantly outperformed other base metals, attributing the move to improving macro sentiment around the Strait of Hormuz and persistent disruptions in mine supply. They note that the price of copper on the LME has risen nearly 5% this week, giving it a substantial lead over other industrial commodities.

According to the strategists, market participants are responding to “improved sentiment surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.” They highlight that “Hopes for a swift reopening reduce the risk of a significant slowdown in the global economy and, consequently, in copper demand.” At the same time, they point out that an easing of constraints in that region “would also reduce the shortage of sulfuric acid, which could have a positive impact on copper production.”

Chilean and Indonesian Mine Output Under Pressure

On the supply side, the bank underscores ongoing challenges in major producing countries. Commerzbank notes that Chilean ore output remains under strain even after a recent monthly uptick. Copper ore production in Chile climbed to 434,300 tons in March, recovering from a 9-year low of 378,300 tons in February. However, when compared with the same month a year earlier, March figures still marked a year-on-year decline of 9%, deeper than the 4.9% drop recorded in February.

In parallel, the strategists flag that Indonesia’s Grasberg operation is currently running at only 40–50% of its capacity, adding to the broader picture of constrained mine supply. These issues reinforce the view that mining and ore production remain the primary bottlenecks in the global copper supply chain.

Risks to ICSG Mine Production Outlook

Commerzbank emphasizes that these supply-side setbacks pose a direct challenge to expectations for mine growth this year. The strategists write that “This news demonstrates once again that the weak link in global copper production remains mining and the production of copper ore.” They refer to the International Copper Study Group’s projection for a 1.6% increase in mine production for this year, cautioning that “the risks surrounding this forecast should not be overlooked and could have a direct impact on copper production.”

Key Production Metrics