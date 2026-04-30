Nickel Jolt Pushes Stainless Steel Costs Higher

Key Moments

Nickel prices climbed from USD14,110 per tonne in mid-December to USD18,725 per tonne on January 29, before stabilizing in a USD16,280-17,490 per tonne range into April 10.

A new Indonesian nickel ore benchmark price formula and disruption to sulphur shipments from the Middle East have significantly increased cost pressures on nickel refiners.

The International Nickel Study Group projects a global primary nickel deficit of 32,200 tonnes in 2026, with consumption at 3.75bn tonnes and production at 3.72bn tonnes.

Nickel Price Rally Rekindles Stainless Steel Cost Fears

A combination of a new Indonesian pricing policy and supply chain disruption linked to the Middle East crisis has reignited concerns that higher nickel costs will play a central role in driving stainless steel prices higher.

Nickel values surged three months ago, with prices reaching USD18,725 per tonne on January 29. The London Metal Exchange (LME) spot daily cash price had previously risen from a low of USD14,110 per tonne on December 16, after Indonesia – the world’s largest nickel producer – proposed cuts to ore mining quotas.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources later confirmed plans to reduce annual nickel ore production quotas by roughly one third, to a range of 260-270 million tonnes. Following that confirmation, nickel prices steadied, trading between USD16,280 and USD17,490 per tonne from the start of March through April 10.

Policy Shift in Indonesia Lifts Ore Costs

From April 15, nickel received additional support when Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources implemented a revised nickel ore benchmark price (HPM) formula. Under the updated methodology, the correction factor for calculating the value of nickel in 1.6% grade ore was raised from about 17% to 30%.

The new benchmark also factors in the value of associated iron and cobalt contained in the ore.