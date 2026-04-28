NZD/USD Slips as Dollar Firms Ahead of Fed Decision

Key Moments

NZD/USD pulls back from the 0.5920-0.5925 resistance area and trades near 0.5900 during the Asian session.

Safe-haven demand for the USD increases amid elevated US-Iran tensions and uncertainty over stalled peace efforts.

Market focus stays on the upcoming FOMC decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for policy guidance.

NZD/USD Softens After Failing to Break Resistance

The NZD/USD pair gives back part of its gains from the previous two sessions, drawing selling interest in early Asian trading on Tuesday. The pair eases away from the 0.5920-0.5925 horizontal barrier that was tested the day before, although downside pressure remains contained amid mixed drivers in the broader market.

Geopolitical Tensions Support USD as Safe Haven

The US Dollar (USD) gains support from safe-haven flows as uncertainty persists around the second round of US-Iran peace talks, weighing on NZD/USD. Optimism over diplomatic progress on ending the Iran war fades after US President Donald Trump cancels the planned visit to Pakistan by his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. In addition, Trump is said to be displeased with Iran’s latest proposal to resolve the conflict, which would exclude discussions on Iran’s nuclear program.

Persistent frictions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz keep geopolitical risks elevated and help the USD recover some positive momentum. Traffic through the key maritime route remains obstructed by Iran’s restrictions on vessel movements and by a US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Even so, USD bulls appear cautious as attention turns to a key Federal Reserve event.

Markets Look to FOMC Decision and Powell’s Comments

Traders now focus on the start of the Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting on Tuesday. The US Federal Reserve is due to release its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets positioning around expectations for at least one rate cut in 2026. With no new economic projections scheduled, market participants will concentrate on the post-meeting press conference.

Remarks from outgoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be closely followed for indications about the future policy trajectory. Those signals are expected to steer the USD’s next leg and, in turn, offer clearer direction to the NZD/USD pair.

RBNZ Outlook and Technical Levels Cushion NZD

On the New Zealand side, expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will retain a cautious policy bias, or possibly lean toward tighter settings to return inflation to the 2% midpoint of its target band amid persistent price pressures, may underpin the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Together with the recent bounce from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) – viewed as a key technical support zone – these factors could help limit further downside in NZD/USD.

Factor Impact on NZD/USD US-Iran geopolitical tensions Boost safe-haven demand for USD, pressuring NZD/USD lower FOMC meeting and Powell comments Potential to set new direction for USD and NZD/USD RBNZ policy stance and inflation dynamics Supportive for NZD, helping to cap losses in the pair 200-day Simple Moving Average Acts as technical support following recent rebound

New Zealand Dollar: Key Drivers and Dynamics

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), commonly called the Kiwi, is widely traded and its value largely reflects the performance of the New Zealand economy and the stance of the country’s central bank. However, several specific factors can exert additional influence on the currency.

Economic Linkages and Commodity Exposure

The trajectory of the Chinese economy often has a notable impact on NZD, given that China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Weaker economic developments in China can imply reduced demand for New Zealand exports, negatively affecting the domestic economy and, by extension, the NZD. Dairy prices are another important driver, as dairy products are New Zealand’s primary export. Elevated dairy prices tend to lift export revenues, support economic activity, and provide a positive backdrop for the currency.

RBNZ Policy and Rate Differentials

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand aims to keep inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a preference for the 2% midpoint. To achieve this, the RBNZ sets interest rates at levels it deems appropriate. When inflation runs too high, the central bank raises interest rates to cool demand, which also pushes up bond yields and can attract foreign capital, strengthening NZD. Conversely, interest rate cuts usually act as a headwind for the currency.

The rate differential between New Zealand and the United States – both current and expected – is a key element in pricing the NZD/USD pair. Shifts in expectations for the RBNZ relative to the US Federal Reserve can therefore have a pronounced effect on the cross.

Macro Data and Risk Sentiment

Domestic macroeconomic releases play an important role in shaping expectations for the New Zealand economy and the NZD. Strong economic performance characterized by robust growth, low unemployment, and solid confidence can bolster the currency. Such strength may also encourage the RBNZ to consider tighter policy if it coincides with elevated inflation. Conversely, weak data tends to weigh on NZD.

Broader market risk appetite is another significant driver. NZD generally performs well during risk-on phases, when investors are more comfortable with growth prospects and more open to holding commodity-linked and higher-yielding currencies. In periods of market stress or economic uncertainty, investors frequently rotate out of riskier assets like NZD and into perceived safe havens, exerting downward pressure on the Kiwi.