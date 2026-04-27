OpenAI Loosens Microsoft Cloud Exclusivity in Strategy Shift

Key Moments

Microsoft will no longer hold exclusive rights to OpenAI models and products, enabling OpenAI to sell its technology on rival clouds including Amazon and Google.

Microsoft shares slipped about 1% in premarket trading on Monday after the announcement, as some investors viewed the move as eroding a key competitive edge.

Under the revised agreement, Microsoft will stay OpenAI’s primary cloud partner, retain an intellectual property license through 2032, and will not share revenue with OpenAI.

Exclusivity Ends as OpenAI Opens Door to Rival Clouds

April 27 (Reuters) – OpenAI will no longer provide its artificial intelligence models and products exclusively to Microsoft, marking a major shift in their relationship. The change clears the way for OpenAI to distribute its technology across competing cloud platforms, including those run by Amazon and Google.

Market Reaction and Competitive Implications

Following the joint announcement, Microsoft shares fell about 1% in premarket trading on Monday. Some investors interpreted the decision as a weakening of Microsoft’s once-unique position in the rapidly developing AI sector.

In recent years, Microsoft has become a central force in the AI race, capitalizing on its early investment in OpenAI. That partnership helped Microsoft embed advanced AI capabilities broadly across its products at a rapid pace.

Strains in the Partnership and Legal Concerns

Tensions between the companies have been building as OpenAI pursues cloud agreements with competing firms and investors more closely examine the structure of Microsoft’s alliance with OpenAI.

The Financial Times reported in March that Microsoft was considering legal action against Amazon and OpenAI related to a $50 billion cloud arrangement that could potentially violate its exclusive cloud partnership.

New Terms of the Microsoft-OpenAI Agreement

Under the restructured deal, Microsoft will continue to serve as OpenAI’s primary cloud provider and will hold a license to the ChatGPT creator’s intellectual property through 2032. As part of the updated framework, Microsoft will not pay a revenue share to OpenAI.

The agreement also stipulates that OpenAI products will be introduced first on Microsoft’s Azure cloud-computing platform, unless Microsoft is unable or elects not to launch those capabilities.

Partnership Snapshot