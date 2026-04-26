Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/NOK settles above 37 1/2-month low, posts weekly loss

GBP/NOK settles above 37 1/2-month low, posts weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The GBP/NOK currency pair settled above recent low of 12.5182, its weakest level since March 7th 2023, as fresh UK retail sales data provided support to the Pound ahead of the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement next week.

March retail sales, a gauge of consumer demand, rose 0.7% month-over-month, exceeding the 0.2% market estimate.

The BoE will likely not adjust interest rates due to ongoing upside risks to inflation in the context of Middle East situation.

Meanwhile, the factors that previously underpinned the Norwegian Krone, including elevated energy prices and a distinctly hawkish Norges Bank stance, have started to lose momentum, according to BNY’s Bob Savage.

The Krone has experienced outflows as earlier hedge-related demand recedes and rate expectations reach a plateau, Savage notes.

“Even while the energy backdrop remains supportive, we believe NOK has largely completed its re-rating, particularly as Norges Bank has signaled a commitment to one further hike while pushing back against the prospect of additional tightening,” Savage points out.

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.51% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/USD extends losses following Erkki Liikanen’s commentsForex Market: EUR/USD extends losses following Erkki Liikanen’s comments The euro extended losses against the US dollar, following the comments of the ECB Governing Council Member Erkki Liikanen that the central bank is determined to contain any risks that the low inflation could pose on price stability and […]
  • USD/JPY edges lower on upbeat Japanese CPI dataUSD/JPY edges lower on upbeat Japanese CPI data The yen advanced against the US dollar, following a report that showed the Japanese consumer prices increased more than expected in December. However, the long-term forecast for the exchange rate of the yen against the US dollar has been […]
  • Tesla Targets Budget Buyers With Cheaper Cybertruck CutsTesla Targets Budget Buyers With Cheaper Cybertruck Cuts Key Moments Tesla launched a new dual-motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck at $59,990, its lowest-priced Cybertruck to date. The Cyberbeast price was reduced to $99,990 from $114,990, coinciding with the apparent removal of the […]
  • Oil swings on China manufacturing slowdownOil swings on China manufacturing slowdown Oil fluctuated on Monday, erasing previous losses during the early European session. Prices were pressured as Chinas final HSBC PMI hit the lowest level since nine months, supporting the countrys concerning growth outlook, which was recently […]
  • Hyundai share price down, board approves infamous $10bn purchaseHyundai share price down, board approves infamous $10bn purchase Hyundai Motor Co., South Koreas top car manufacturer, said in a statement today that the notorious 10.55tn won ($10bn) real estate purchase was officially approved by the companys board of directors and two of its affiliates – Hyundai Mobis […]
  • Singapore inflation accelerates to 3.4% in FebruarySingapore inflation accelerates to 3.4% in February Annual consumer inflation in Singapore picked up to 3.4% in February from a more than two-year low of 2.9% in January.The actual figure exceeded market consensus of 3.3%.Last month, inflation accelerated for housing (3.9% YoY […]