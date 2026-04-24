Norfolk Southern Earnings Pressured as Fuel and Costs Rise

Key Moments

Norfolk Southern’s first-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $2.65 per share, down from $2.69 per share a year earlier.

Railway operating revenue held steady at $3 billion, while total volumes slipped 1% year-on-year.

The adjusted operating ratio deteriorated by 80 basis points to 68.7%, reflecting rising fuel, labor, maintenance, and safety costs.

Fuel Price Shock and Cost Inflation Hit Quarterly Profit

Norfolk Southern reported lower first-quarter profit as higher operating expenses and sharply rising fuel prices weighed on results.

Fuel costs increased significantly following the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, putting additional pressure on margins in energy-intensive businesses such as transportation and logistics.

U.S. average gasoline prices climbed above $4 per gallon in March, marking the first break above that level in more than three years and the steepest monthly increase in decades.

Management Commentary and Operating Environment

Chief Executive Mark George said the company managed through the quarter but highlighted the effects of a “dramatic rise” in fuel prices in March, severe winter weather, and a rapidly changing macroeconomic backdrop.

Across the U.S. rail industry, operators have been facing elevated operating costs as labor and maintenance remain expensive, safety-related expenditures increase, and harsh weather events disrupt rail networks.

Quarterly Financial and Operating Metrics

Railway operating revenue for the first quarter was unchanged at $3 billion compared with the same period a year earlier, while railway volumes declined 1% year-on-year.

Norfolk Southern, based in Atlanta, Georgia, reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, versus $2.69 per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s operating ratio – a key gauge of efficiency that compares operating expenses to revenue – deteriorated by 80 basis points to 68.7% from a year earlier.

Metric Current Quarter Year-Ago Quarter Railway operating revenue $3 billion $3 billion Railway volumes Down 1% year-on-year – Adjusted earnings per share $2.65 $2.69 Adjusted operating ratio 68.7% 68.7% minus 80 basis points

Industry Context and Acquisition Developments

Union Pacific, which signed an $85 billion agreement to acquire Norfolk last year, said on Thursday that it expects the spike in fuel prices driven by the conflict in the Middle East to put additional pressure on Norfolk Southern’s margins.