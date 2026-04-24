Amazon Rises as Meta Expands AWS Graviton AI Use

Key Moments

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares increased 2% Friday morning following Meta’s decision to scale up use of AWS Graviton for AI workloads.

Meta plans to deploy tens of millions of AWS Graviton5 cores, positioning itself as one of the largest Graviton customers globally.

The expanded agreement strengthens AWS’s role in custom silicon as large technology firms seek specialized AI infrastructure.

Meta Expands Use of AWS Graviton

Investing.com — Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock traded 2% higher Friday morning after Meta disclosed a broadened collaboration with Amazon Web Services that will involve deploying tens of millions of AWS Graviton cores to support agentic AI workloads.

Meta stated that it will rank among the largest users of Graviton worldwide, with the initial rollout centered on tens of millions of Graviton cores. This step builds on Meta’s existing relationship with AWS as the company seeks to diversify its compute infrastructure to handle autonomous AI systems that can reason, plan, and carry out complex tasks.

Technical Focus on Graviton5 Performance

AWS Graviton5 cores are engineered to deliver faster data handling and increased bandwidth. According to Meta, these capabilities are essential for AI applications that must continuously analyze and execute tasks at large scale. The arrangement also provides room for additional capacity as Meta’s AI requirements expand.

Aspect Detail Customer Meta Cloud Provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology AWS Graviton5 custom silicon cores Scale Tens of millions of cores in initial deployment Primary Use Agentic AI and CPU-intensive workloads

Comments from Amazon and Meta Leadership

Nafea Bshara, Vice President and Distinguished Engineer at Amazon, emphasized the broader scope of the collaboration, saying, “This isn’t just about chips; it’s about giving customers the infrastructure foundation, as well as data and inference services, to build AI that understands, anticipates, and scales efficiently to billions of people worldwide. Meta’s expanded partnership, deploying tens of millions of Graviton cores, shows what happens when you combine purpose-built silicon with the full AWS AI stack to power the next generation of agentic AI.”

Meta’s Head of Infrastructure, Santosh Janardhan, highlighted how the move aligns with Meta’s infrastructure strategy. “AWS has been a trusted cloud partner for years, and expanding to Graviton allows us to run the CPU-intensive workloads behind agentic AI with the performance and efficiency we need at our scale,” Janardhan said.

Implications for AWS in Custom Silicon

The agreement reinforces AWS’s standing in the custom silicon segment as large technology companies increasingly seek specialized AI infrastructure. The scale of Meta’s planned Graviton deployment showcases rising demand for tailored compute solutions to support advanced AI workloads.