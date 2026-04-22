WTI Retreats as Market Weighs Ceasefire, Supply Data

Key Moments

WTI Crude slipped to $87.50 after touching $91.60 on Tuesday, while staying within the recent trading band.

Traders largely looked past President Trump’s indefinite US-Iran ceasefire extension as talks with Tehran remained stalled.

API data showed a 4.4 million-barrel drop in US crude inventories for the week of April 17, beating expectations of a 1 million-barrel decline.

WTI Pulls Back but Holds Near Recent Range

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday, with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) retreating to $87.50 ahead of the European open. The move followed a test of $91.60 on Tuesday, but the contract remained confined to the trading range seen over recent sessions.

The price reaction came after US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday. Despite the headline, the market response has been muted, with traders largely discounting the announcement in early dealings.

US-Iran Ceasefire Extension Fails to Unlock Talks

Trump stated on Tuesday that the ceasefire deadline would be pushed back until negotiations with Iran are completed. However, the diplomatic process has not advanced as planned. Peace talks that were expected to resume on Tuesday have yet to restart.

US Vice President JD Vance canceled his planned visit to Pakistan, and Iranian authorities have not confirmed whether a delegation will travel for a fresh round of discussions this week. The lack of visible progress has added to uncertainty around the ceasefire’s durability.

Strait of Hormuz Blockade Sustains Geopolitical Risk Premium

At the same time, the US military continues to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the blockade of Iranian ports as “an act of war” and a “violation of the ceasefire”, while some voices in Tehran have urged authorities to “take the initiative” against the US.

Against this backdrop, WTI prices have been holding broadly around the $90 mark, reinforcing an energy shock that is pushing the global economy toward the edge of stagflation, according to the article.

API Inventory Data Underscores Robust Demand

Fresh figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) released on Tuesday indicated that US crude oil inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels in the week of April 17. The drawdown exceeded expectations of a 1 million-barrel decline.

The sharper-than-anticipated inventory drop points to firm oil demand, contributing to the resilience of prices at elevated levels despite the recent intraday pullback in WTI.

Indicator Reported Expected Implication WTI intraday high on Tuesday $91.60 – Recent upper bound of trading range WTI price ahead of Wednesday’s European session $87.50 – Pullback within prior days’ range API crude inventory change (week of April 17) -4.4 million barrels -1 million barrels Signals strong demand, supports prices

WTI Oil: Key Characteristics and Market Role

WTI Oil is a grade of crude traded globally and is one of three major benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. The acronym stands for West Texas Intermediate. It is commonly described as “light” and “sweet” due to its relatively low gravity and sulfur content, attributes that make it easier to refine.

WTI is sourced in the United States and shipped through the Cushing hub, known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. Because of its quality and liquidity, WTI serves as a benchmark for the broader oil market, and its price is widely referenced in financial media.

Core Drivers of WTI Price

As with other assets, the price of WTI is primarily determined by supply and demand dynamics. Strong global growth can lift demand for crude, while weaker growth can dampen consumption. Political instability, conflicts, and sanctions can disrupt supply and influence pricing.

Decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are another major factor, as changes in output quotas can tighten or loosen supply. In addition, because oil is mainly transacted in US Dollars, movements in the currency affect affordability: a weaker US Dollar can make oil cheaper for non-dollar buyers, and a stronger dollar can have the opposite effect.

Impact of Inventory Data on WTI

Weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) play a significant role in shaping short-term price action. Changes in stockpiles shed light on shifts in supply-demand balances.

Falling inventories can signal stronger demand or tighter supply, often lending support to prices.

Rising inventories can indicate softer demand or increased supply, which may weigh on prices.

API typically releases its estimates every Tuesday, followed by the EIA data one day later. The two sets of figures generally align closely, with the article noting that they fall within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA report is considered more reliable because it is produced by a government agency.

OPEC and Its Influence on WTI

OPEC is described as a group of 12 oil-producing nations that collectively set production quotas for member countries at meetings held twice a year. These decisions frequently affect WTI prices.

When OPEC reduces production quotas, supply can tighten, exerting upward pressure on prices.

When the group raises output, the resulting increase in supply can push prices lower.

OPEC+ refers to an expanded coalition that includes ten additional non-OPEC producers, with Russia highlighted as the most prominent participant in this wider group.