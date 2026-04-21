Puig Rises on Report of Progress in Estee Lauder Bid Funding

Key Moments

Puig shares climbed 3% on Tuesday following a report on takeover financing efforts by Estee Lauder.

Estee Lauder is reported to have engaged J.P. Morgan to arrange approximately 5 billion euros ($5.89 billion) in funding.

A potential transaction under discussion between Puig and Estee Lauder would combine several high-profile premium beauty brands.

Financing Report Lifts Puig Shares

Puig shares gained 3% on Tuesday after Spanish newspaper Expansion reported that Estee Lauder had hired J.P. Morgan to arrange a financing package of about 5 billion euros ($5.89 billion) in connection with a takeover offer for the Spanish beauty group.

Company Action/Role Amount / Move Puig Target of potential takeover Share price rose 3% on Tuesday Estee Lauder Potential acquirer; pursuing financing Around 5 billion euros ($5.89 billion) in reported funding J.P. Morgan Financial advisor / arranger Commissioned to structure financing package

Progress in Talks Between the Beauty Groups

The reported financing initiative represents a further step in the potential tie-up between the two cosmetics businesses. Last month, Puig and Estee Lauder said they were examining a possible transaction that would create what they described as the world’s largest premium beauty company.

Portfolio of Premium Brands at Stake

According to the announcement last month, the contemplated combination would unite a range of well-known brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Clinique, within a single group.