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Home » Stock Market News » Puig Rises on Report of Progress in Estee Lauder Bid Funding

Puig Rises on Report of Progress in Estee Lauder Bid Funding

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Puig shares climbed 3% on Tuesday following a report on takeover financing efforts by Estee Lauder.
  • Estee Lauder is reported to have engaged J.P. Morgan to arrange approximately 5 billion euros ($5.89 billion) in funding.
  • A potential transaction under discussion between Puig and Estee Lauder would combine several high-profile premium beauty brands.

Financing Report Lifts Puig Shares

Puig shares gained 3% on Tuesday after Spanish newspaper Expansion reported that Estee Lauder had hired J.P. Morgan to arrange a financing package of about 5 billion euros ($5.89 billion) in connection with a takeover offer for the Spanish beauty group.

CompanyAction/RoleAmount / Move
PuigTarget of potential takeoverShare price rose 3% on Tuesday
Estee LauderPotential acquirer; pursuing financingAround 5 billion euros ($5.89 billion) in reported funding
J.P. MorganFinancial advisor / arrangerCommissioned to structure financing package

Progress in Talks Between the Beauty Groups

The reported financing initiative represents a further step in the potential tie-up between the two cosmetics businesses. Last month, Puig and Estee Lauder said they were examining a possible transaction that would create what they described as the world’s largest premium beauty company.

Portfolio of Premium Brands at Stake

According to the announcement last month, the contemplated combination would unite a range of well-known brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Clinique, within a single group.

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